Slight growth in SCU Lightning fires as weather turns more favorable overnight

"Stay weather aware as weak cells are still over the North Bay; however, most moisture has moved north of our area and instability has decreased giving us confidence to let the warning expire early," local National Weather Service officials said in announcing the red flag warning cancellation just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

No local evacuation order has been issued yet, but Cal Fire and Alameda County emergency officials urge residents to prepare themselves to evacuate if needed.

The warning applies generally south of Interstate 580 and east of Highway 84. It excludes the cities of Pleasanton and Livermore, as well as some more-populated unincorporated areas such as Happy Valley and anything west of I-680 such as Castlewood, as of 7 a.m. Monday

The SCU Lightning Complex fires continued to rage into their second week south of the Tri-Valley, but weather conditions were better than expected overnight and the afternoon's red flag warning had been canceled in the Bay Area, officials said on Monday morning.

The merged fires represented 344,092 acres as of Monday morning. The Deer Zone fires in Contra Costa County that headed east from the northeastern face of Mount Diablo were nearly under control at 3,104 acres as of late last week.

The two largest fires within the complex -- the Canyon and Reservoir fires south of Sunol -- merged over the weekend and expanded into Merced and San Benito counties, according to Cal Fire.

The complex is raging in mainly rural and rugged terrain in parts of seven counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and now San Benito.

The SCU Lightning Complex, a collection of 20 separate vegetation fires caused by lightning strikes Aug. 15-16, remains one of the largest wildfire incidents in state history at 347,196 acres. Containment held at 10% but the increase was less than 4,000 acres between Sunday night and Monday morning, Cal Fire said.

"Weather conditions overnight were more favorable, yet there were nearly 300 lightning strikes across California. Firefighters continue to monitor for additional lightning strike wildfires and the potential for additional lightning today," Cal Fire officials added earlier Monday morning.

"Since the lightning siege that started on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, there have been over 13,000 lightning strikes. During this time-period, there have been more than 625 new wildfires, which have now burned over 1.2 million acres. In this siege, there have been seven reported fatalities and more than 1,200 structures destroyed," said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director for Cal Fire.

Smoke and poor air quality has enveloped the Tri-Valley and most of the Bay Area as a result of the wildfires.

The SCU Lightning Complex had caused no fatalities but resulted in injuries of three first-responders and two civilians as of Sunday night. Thus far, 12 buildings and 12 "minor structures" had been destroyed, and 20,065 other structures were under threat, according to Cal Fire.

"The recent spike in wildfire activity is an important reminder for residents to take steps to prevent sparking a wildfire. Having an evacuation plan, a supply kit, and important paperwork will make it easier when it is time to GO. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire."

"Dry weather expected Tuesday into Friday with high temperatures slightly above normal for Northern California and significant cool down is likely this week with an onshore flow and deep marine layer in Southern California," he continued, adding:

"The threat of dry thunderstorms will decrease in the Central Valley this morning, but remain possible in portions of the foothills and mountains through the evening. Poor air quality continues for much of the state due to ongoing wildfires," Berlant said on Monday.

There are also a series of evacuation orders in place for parts of Santa Clara and San Joaquin counties, as well as other evacuation warnings for parts of Alameda, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Santa Clara and Merced counties.

The only evacuation orders for Alameda County are all of Mines Road south of mile marker 10 to the county line as well as Frank Raines Park and Del Puerto Canyon Road in that area; south of Welch Creek Road to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara county lines; and east of Calaveras Road at Welch Creek Road to the fire perimeter.

The warning zone does not include the incorporated cities of Livermore or Pleasanton, as well as some unincorporated areas in Pleasanton close to the city such as Happy Valley, Castlewood and Foothill Road. Additionally, the warning zone does not include anything north of I-580 such as Dublin or west of I-680 such as parts of Pleasanton.

It also includes north of the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara county lines to Highway 84 to the Livermore city limits to I-580.

In the Tri-Valley, the evacuation warning area includes south of I-580 in between Greenville Road and the San Joaquin County line to the Alameda/Santa Clara County lines; south of the Livermore city limits; south of Highway 84 in between Vineyard Avenue and I-680; south of I-680 to the fire perimeter; and the Alameda/Santa Clara County lines west of the Alameda/San Joaquin County lines to the Livermore city limits, to Highway 84 to I-680.

Locally, amid the ongoing SCU Lightning Complex fires and concerning weather forecasts, Cal Fire issued a series of new evacuation warnings on Saturday night that remain in effect as of Monday for eastern unincorporated Alameda County south of I-580, including much of the rural Tri-Valley.

Slight growth in SCU Lightning fires as weather turns more favorable overnight

Red flag warning for Monday is canceled; evacuation warning still in effect for unincorporated south/east Tri-Valley