SRVUSD vows to keep district 'financially solvent' amid coronavirus crisis

During Tuesday's meeting district officials will also review budget revisions for the 2020-21 budget, that are both routine in nature or brought about due to changes in the state budget.

If its financial situation continues to deteriorate, district officials say it will implement all necessary budgetary adjustments -- such as revenue increases, expenditure reductions and reserve allocations -- to maintain fiscal solvency.

"The financial implications of the pandemic on California's public school system is unprecedented. SRVUSD acknowledges the budgetary challenges and the fiscal uncertainty that lies ahead," SRVUSD officials wrote in a staff report. "If the fiscal condition of the district deteriorates, the district will implement all necessary budget adjustments to meet our financial obligations and maintain fiscal solvency."

SRVUSD's budget had already been weakening due to declining enrollment prior to the pandemic, and while district officials say the 2020-21 budget remains solvent, "significant fiscal challenges" are forecasted for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hurting local economies throughout the country, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District is preparing for potentially significant budget cuts and plans to issue a commitment to maintaining fiscal solvency during the Board of Education's regular meeting on Tuesday.

* During the board’s closed session, which will be held prior to the start of its regular open meeting, trustees will meet to review the status of labor negotiations with the SRVUSD's various employee unions and to conduct employee performance evaluations.

* Trustees will also consider approving various district resolutions, which supports recognition of annual heritage, program, student and employee groups. The district will typically dedicate each month to a given resolution and will often dedicate specific weeks to certain causes.

* The board is also set to hear a series of presentations updating the community on the status of remote learning and will review the criteria needed to be met for reopening in-person learning.

Public comments and questions can be digitally submitted to Cindy Fischer at [email protected] Emails should be sent no later than 12 p.m. on Tuesday and include the words "public comment" in the subject line.

In order to help prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, Tuesday's regular meeting of the SRVUSD Board of Education will not be open to personal attendance in public and will instead be streamed online. Starting at 7 p.m. residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD YouTube account.

Routine revisions include a $197,774 decrease in salary and benefits due to the elimination of certified employee hours and positions, and a $1.2 million increase in supplies and services, primarily due to the need for personal protective equipment and other district learning related expenses.

SRVUSD vows to keep district 'financially solvent' amid coronavirus crisis

Plus: Board to review annual budget revisions, district resolutions