Tri-Valley students unscathed by Zoom outage

Videoconferencing giant Zoom, which has become the go-to platform during the pandemic for remote workers and learners alike, said it experienced "partial outages" for its video service Monday morning that have since been fixed.

The company announced it had "received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars," just before 6 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Aug. 24. The problem was resolved almost four hours later, around 9:30 a.m.

Users on the East Coast already using Zoom -- many underway with distance learning or working from home -- were affected, but the problem wasn't reported to be as widespread or detrimental locally, likely because of the time difference.

"We are aware that Zoom experienced a worldwide outage this morning and was unavailable. This outage had nothing to do with the SRVUSD. Zoom is now back up and running, so classes will continue as normal for our staff and students," San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials said in a Facebook post on Monday.

"We have said all along that flexibility is the name of the game. We are operating in an environment where many things are beyond our control and we are prepared to shift as needed. This could have been one of those times. Thankfully, it is not," they added.