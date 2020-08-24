Tri-Valley students unscathed by Zoom outage

Videoconferencing giant Zoom, which has become the go-to platform during the pandemic for remote workers and learners alike, said it experienced "partial outages" for its video service Monday morning that have since been fixed.
The company announced it had "received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars," just before 6 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Aug. 24. The problem was resolved almost four hours later, around 9:30 a.m.
Users on the East Coast already using Zoom -- many underway with distance learning or working from home -- were affected, but the problem wasn't reported to be as widespread or detrimental locally, likely because of the time difference.
"We are aware that Zoom experienced a worldwide outage this morning and was unavailable. This outage had nothing to do with the SRVUSD. Zoom is now back up and running, so classes will continue as normal for our staff and students," San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials said in a Facebook post on Monday.
"We have said all along that flexibility is the name of the game. We are operating in an environment where many things are beyond our control and we are prepared to shift as needed. This could have been one of those times. Thankfully, it is not," they added.
The Pleasanton Unified School District was also affected by the outage, but teachers communicated closely with students to mitigate impacts.
"We've received reports but aren't sure the extent," said PUSD spokesperson Patrick Gannon told the Weekly. "(We) communicated with families prior to 8 a.m. to let them know; we're working with Zoom to get updates. Teachers are communicating with classes to mitigate on a case by case basis as these have been sporadic."
Dublin Unified School District said there was "not much to report" that morning on their end of things.
"The Zoom system was down early today but was back up and running before 8 a.m. so there was no impact to our teachers and students," said Chip Dehnert, spokesperson for DUSD.
Classes start Aug. 25 at Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District but district spokesperson Philomena Rambo said teachers and students "will be using Google Meet or WebEx for our online class meetings."
