Alamo Women's Club celebrating 19th Amendment centennial

Virtual event to reflect on how far women have come in the U.S.

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

In a recognition of the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote in the United States, the Alamo Women's Club on Wednesday will be hosting a virtual celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment.

Scheduled to be held on video teleconferencing application Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will feature a series of local women leaders, who will talk about the history of women's suffrage and reflect on how far the country has come in the past 100 years.

"During the month of August, celebrations are taking place in honor of the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the United States," Danville Town Councilwoman Renee Morgan, a club member, said in an email to residents. "Join local women as we celebrate this milestone in American history!"

The event will be hosted by club co-presidents Lynn Eager and Laura Crosby and vice president Denise Clark. It will feature a collection of special guest speakers including Morgan, former Danville mayor and current East Bay Regional Park District Director Beverly Lane, club member Cindy Sanders, former state assembly member Catharine Baker and Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen.

The Alamo Women's Club 19th Amendment celebration will be hosted online Wednesday (Aug. 26) starting at 1 p.m. Interested residents can receive a link to the event by emailing [email protected] to RSVP.

