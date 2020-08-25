County clerk-recorder services system brought into 21st century

Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper unveiled the new system for services within her department's offices in downtown Martinez earlier this month.

The new system, which offers more streamlined and customizable functions online, also includes a digital suite of applications that provide improved security, redundancy and productivity tools compared to its 20-year-old predecessor, according to Cooper

"We are excited to expand our technologies to provide these essential services to the constituents of Contra Costa," Cooper said in a statement after recording the first document in the new system.

"I am so proud of the staff, who worked long and hard to bring this project to fruition. This accomplishment takes on even more significance when coupled with the challenges of personal distancing and remote work due to the pandemic," she added.

The project, which was funded by dedicated recorder modernization dollars so no county general fund monies were used, involved an extensive request for proposals (RFP) process that yielded Granicus, Inc., out of Denver to customize and implement the system.