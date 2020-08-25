Danville business owner Mohamed Elsherbini declares candidacy for Town Council

While economic growth and safety are Elsherbini's top priorities, he has also listed health care as a key tenant of his campaign platform, saying that "better physical health and awareness and assistance for mental health are a huge priority."

Economic prosperity is a top priority for the local business owner, who said that tackling the current coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic downturn must be a top issue for the Town Council.

"My principle of conscientiousness and commitment to serve you and our community will help us work together for the ongoing development and betterment of our town. I plan to be a vocal advocate to support local small business, safety initiatives through the Danville Police Department and economic growth. I am asking for your vote for Danville Town Council member," Elsherbini said on his campaign website.

A resident of Danville for more than 30 years, Elsherbini said he believes his status as a business and community leader have prepared him for the Town Council, and will enable him to effectively and efficiently lead the community.

Local business owner and Danville Area Chamber of Commerce member Mohamed Elsherbini has declared their candidacy for the Danville Town Council, saying he seeks to build a safe and sustainable community in Danville.

Elsherbini is seeking to win a seat on one of the three open seats on the Danville Town Council, which sees candidates elected from the community at-large. Meaning that the top three candidates who receive the most votes will win a spot on the council.

While he lacks previous elected experience, Elsherbini says he has served as an ambassador for the Danville Chamber of Commerce and has played an active role in supporting some local and national causes. He added that he has plenty of philanthropic experience, having been involved in charity events with the American Heart Association and LPGA golf tournament.

"I have had the opportunity to travel the world and collaborate with many prominent people globally. I feel my charisma and professionalism will allow Danville residents and town members feel comfortable interacting with me. I feel confident we can work towards responsible growth that will benefit our community," he said.

Further advocating for a local government that collaborates closely with the wider community it serves, Elsherbini said he would be a council member who can comfortably interact with every resident.

Additionally, Elsherbini said as a leader he would initiate policies that aim to support Danville's "vulnerable population" saying, "To move towards an era of peace, it starts with the most vulnerable like the wrongfully convicted, the juveniles, and more. To provide the required assistance we need to work towards a permanent solution."

Supporting and environment that is conducive to learning is another key pillar of his campaign, which seeks to support local schools and create a higher standard of learning.

Danville business owner Mohamed Elsherbini declares candidacy for Town Council

Newcomer vows to promote small business, community safety