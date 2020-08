Tri-Valley Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) is teaming up with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) for an emergency Facebook town hall event on Wednesday to discuss the current wildfires and COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aug. 26 event starts 2 p.m. and live comments will be read aloud during the event. Attendees are encouraged to leave their questions on the Facebook discussion page.