SCU Lightning Complex fires now at over 363,000 acres, 15% contained

The fire was the third-largest in California history but has surpassed the LNU Lightning Complex fires also currently burning in the Bay Area. Those fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo counties are at 352,913 acres and 27 percent containment Tuesday morning.

No deaths have been reported in the SCU Complex fires, which have destroyed 18 structures, damaged six others and still threaten 20,000 structures.

Flames are burning in remote areas that crews have had trouble reaching, including because of trees and branches blocking roadways. However, weather conditions will be more favorable to firefighters compared to last week, according to Cal Fire.

The SCU Lightning Complex fires that started Aug. 16 and have spread in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and San Benito counties, are 15 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said in an update at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The SCU Lightning Complex fires burning in several East Bay and Central Valley counties is now the second-largest fire in state history at 363,772 acres burned, according to Cal Fire.

There are also a series of evacuation orders in place for parts of Santa Clara and San Joaquin counties, as well as other evacuation warnings for parts of Alameda, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Santa Clara and Merced counties.

The only evacuation orders for Alameda County are all of Mines Road south of mile marker 10 to the county line as well as Frank Raines Park and Del Puerto Canyon Road in that area; south of Welch Creek Road to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara county lines; and east of Calaveras Road at Welch Creek Road to the fire perimeter.

The warning zone does not include the incorporated cities of Livermore or Pleasanton, as well as some unincorporated areas in Pleasanton close to the city such as Happy Valley, Castlewood and Foothill Road. Additionally, the warning zone does not include anything north of I-580 such as Dublin or west of I-680 such as parts of Pleasanton.

It also includes north of the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara county lines to Highway 84 to the Livermore city limits to I-580.

In the Tri-Valley, the evacuation warning area includes south of I-580 in between Greenville Road and the San Joaquin County line to the Alameda/Santa Clara County lines; south of the Livermore city limits; south of Highway 84 in between Vineyard Avenue and I-680; south of I-680 to the fire perimeter; and the Alameda/Santa Clara County lines west of the Alameda/San Joaquin County lines to the Livermore city limits, to Highway 84 to I-680.

For the SCU Lightning Complex, the same evacuation warning remains in effect for eastern unincorporated Alameda County south of I-580, including much of the rural Tri-Valley to the south and east.

