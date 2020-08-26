Contra Costa Health Services: Recent data suggest a leveling of COVID-19 transmissions

According to county Health Services, the seven-day rolling average number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped slightly, from 103 on Aug. 5 to 96 on Aug. 24. Meanwhile, the average percentage of tests administered in the county that come back positive has also fallen recently, from 8.8% on Aug. 6 to 7.4% on Aug. 24.

“Based on what we are able to see, we can be cautiously optimistic that there is a gradual downward trend in county cases, testing positivity rates and hospitalizations,” county health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said in a statement. “We need everyone to understand this is a reason to keep up what we are doing and not let down our guards.”

County health officials were quick to stress that Contra Costa County is still on the California Department of Public Health’s county monitoring list -- meaning that the region is not out of the woods yet -- and continued social distancing and mask wearing from the community is still paramount in combating the spread.

Daily hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and the percentage of COVID-19 tests returning positive remained steady or fell slightly in Contra Costa County during early August, according to county health officials, which indicates local momentum in combating the pandemic.

Contra Costa County Health officials have recently indicated progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and, while key indicators still show that the pandemic remains at a dangerously high level in the region, progress is being made.

Gyms and fitness centers may also begin operating outdoors, and hotels may open for personal and recreational travel, not just for essential business purposes as was previously required.

Effective Friday Aug. 28, personal care services that do not involve close contact with the face, such as nail salons and massage, may begin operating outdoors in accordance with the state-issued industry guidelines and checklist.

Previous health orders remain in effect; however, given the recent progress on Wednesday, Contra Costa County made small changes to its social distancing health order to allow certain businesses more options for operating outdoors.

"While recent issues at the state level skewed local testing data in late July and early August, Contra Costa Health Services has confidence in data related to hospitalization and number of new positive cases because they are directly reported to the county by local health providers and clinics," county officials added.

As of Wednesday morning, Contra Costa County has reported a total of 13,123 confirmed cases since the outbreak began and 171 deaths. In the San Ramon Valley, 82 cases have been reported in Alamo, 217 in Danville and 249 in San Ramon. Of those local cases, Danville has suffered two deaths and San Ramon one.

With wildfires continuing to burn throughout northern California, Health Services did encourage businesses operating outside to adjust their reopening plans due to the poor air quality. On Aug. 19, the county issued a health advisory warning due to smoke from surrounding wildfires, and continues to encourage residents to stay inside with the windows shut.

"Contra Costa Health Services urges residents to continue wearing face coverings when they go out or are near people outside their households, observe physical distancing, stay home from work or school when they do not feel well and wash their hands thoroughly and often," county officials added.

Contra Costa Health Services: Recent data suggest a leveling of COVID-19 transmissions

In light of recent progress, county lifts restrictions on some businesses