Newsom appoints San Ramon woman to California Dental Board

Montell is director of dental services at SF Public Health Department

by Riya Chopra / Danville San Ramon

Wed, Aug 26, 2020, 10:47 pm

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced the appointment of San Ramon resident Alicia Montell to the Dental Board of California.

Montell has been director of dental services at the San Francisco Department of Public Health since 2019. Her past positions include dental director at Santa Rosa Community Health from 2013-19 and associate dental director at Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center from 2010-13, where she was a staff dentist from 2007-10.

A member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association and the San Francisco Dental Society, Montell holds a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry.

The compensation for the state board position is $100 per diem. Montell, 54, is currently registered without party preference.

by Riya Chopra / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Aug 26, 2020, 10:47 pm

