San Ramon council to conduct advisory committee interviews

Interviews to be held during special meeting on Thursday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet for a special meeting on Thursday evening, to interview applicants and consider appointing members to various special advisory committees in need of new members.

Set to be held virtually in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, council members will interview candidates and consider appointments to openings on the Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging and the city's Open Space Advisory Committee.

According to city staff, the Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging is in need of one resident to represent San Ramon's elder population on the county committee for a two year term, while the city's Open Space Advisory Committee is in need of one alternate member to serve in the event of a regular one's absence.

Interviews will be conducted during the City Council's special meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 952 8996 7626.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 4 p.m. on Thursday and include “Public Comment 8/27/2020” in the subject line.

