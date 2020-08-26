Tri-Valley youth donate to assist health care workers

According to their teacher, Robin Wood, students usually choose medical or animal welfare causes, but COVID-19 has been so impactful that the students chose to donate to VCCF.

"None of the students knew anyone who contracted COVID-19," Wood said. "But they knew it was out there and it was a big deal. They decided this time they wanted to help local coronavirus efforts."

Ryan Ou, a Foothill High School student who has been donating to VCCF for three years, also made a donation to combating COVID-19. Using the funds from tutoring, Ou decided to donate to help the local hospital.

"I chose to give to ValleyCare because I felt very lucky to have a position here as a volunteer and I'm appreciative of this opportunity," he said in a statement.

California High School sophomore Apara Sai Jella recently stepped up to support Stanford-ValleyCare. According to VCCF, she is an aspiring doctor who donated funds collected from teaching flute classes.

"It is important that people of all ages come together to support the community and the hospitals during these tough times," Jella said.

Local Brownie Troop No. 32951 chose to raise funds to support child care services for families of essential workers from cookie sale profits. Alongside their service project, the troop learned about the difference between an N-95 surgical mask and the standard cloth mask, and the impacts of COVID-19 on different occupations.

Meghana Nuthi, a freshman at Dougherty Valley School raised over $1,500 to support VCCF's case. She used the money to buy bagels and coffee for health care workers on the front lines fighting COVID every day.

Nuthi said she was inspired by the perseverance of health care workers. The virus doesn't care about age, gender, race, or health; it's a threat to everyone, she said. Because of that, it surprised her to see young people breaking social distancing guidelines while healthcare professionals sacrifice their health to help others.

"(Health care professionals) are not able to hug their children because they might have come in contact with the virus," Nuthi said. "Yet people continue to disregard what they are doing."

Jyothikaa Ramann, a sophomore at Dougherty Valley High School, also donated to VCCF. Inspired by her passion to be a doctor since she was a child, Ramann raised money from tutoring, violin lessons, and various jobs at Stanford-ValleyCare.

"Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, I have realized even though I am not physically present, I will continue to make an impact," Ramann said in a statement. "Being an aspiring doctor, I will never stop my service and dedication to medication and to the people, because one day I'll be someone's hope and someone's hero."

According to the foundation, the majority of volunteers were inspired by Healthcare Heroes, physicians who are combating COVID-19.

"I wanted to show health care workers that there are young people who understand the severity of this virus," Nuthi said. "There are young people who understand what they are sacrificing, and that we are grateful. And that we care about them, just like they care about us."