Retired police officer Kevin Traylor running for Danville council seat

Citing the Magee Preserve development project as a prime example, Traylor noted that while he ultimately supported the project, the council provided "insufficient communication" with the public on the issue.

Saying that one of his prime motivators for running for council was hearing frustration from fellow residents on the lack of transparency from the council, Traylor said he believes that creating an open dialogue with residents should be a key tenet of a governing body and criticized the current council's failure to keep residents informed on key issues.

"The decision to run for Danville Town Council is based upon my longstanding interest in the well-being of our community. With my unique professional background and longstanding volunteerism, I believe I have the tools needed to keep Danville the vibrant community it is for all of its residents and businesses," Traylor told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

Breaking down his priorities for Danville into three key issues, Traylor told Danville-SanRamon.com that as a council member he would seek to promote transparency among the town's leadership, increase staffing in the Danville Police Department and support businesses negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Retired Oakland police officer and insurance investigator Kevin Traylor has launched a bid to join the Danville Town Council, campaigning on a platform to bring a fresh perspective to the town's governing body while serving as a voice for fellow residents.

A 35-year resident of Danville, Traylor has also served as Danville's appointee on the Contra Costa County Transit Authority and as a director on the Youth 2 Youth Community Against Substance Abuse. Additionally, Traylor said he served on a number of specialty and leadership positions during his career as a police officer.

"Collaboratively we need to engage with the various business types to create viable options for the respective disciplines. This can be done by creating hosted informational webinars on resources available from federal, state and local programs. Connecting business with the best resources to benefit their specific operations," he said.

Further citing the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 as a key issue, Traylor said that local businesses need to be supported and pointed toward the resources that will help guide them through these turbulent times.

"We benefit from a well respected police department that has impacted our remarkably low crime rate. Yet our safety is impacted by the significant vehicular growth that surrounds Danville. Adding to the traffic congestion in town," he said. "I would encourage the increase of staffing of the Danville Police Department. Specifically with the addition of two traffic, three patrol and two investigative officers. All of these would better serve our citizens and increase our safety."

He would specifically like to hire two traffic, three patrol and two investigative officers to further police the town.

Highlighting safety as another top priority, Traylor said while combing through the town's budget he found that staffing of the Danville Police Department showed that there are 0.68 officers per 1,000 residents -- which he argues is roughly one half the staffing levels of similar agencies.

"Too often the efforts to keep the public informed has been reduced to simple online announcements. Leading to perspectives that suggest isolationism by the Town Council," Traylor said. "In my conversations with our community, the impression has been that the Town Council has been mired by exclusionary behaviors controlled by core council members. Perspective is everything. Trust is earned by inclusionary behaviors."

Retired police officer Kevin Traylor running for Danville council seat

Longtime town resident prioritizes transparency, safety, economic relief