San Ramon: Commission names new Sunrise Ridge Park

Selection was among resident-submitted suggestions

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Thu, Aug 27, 2020
The newly dubbed 'Sunrise Ridge Park' will be located in The Preserve neighborhood in northwest San Ramon. (Photo courtesy city of San Ramon)

The San Ramon Parks and Community Services Commission has announced that the city's newest park located on Faria Preserve Parkway will be named Sunrise Ridge Park when it opens next year.

Selected from among a number of residents-submitted park names during the commission's regular meeting on Aug. 12, the park is scheduled to open in late 2021 and will encompass 12.7 acres on Faria Preserve Parkway in The Preserve neighborhood in the northwest area of San Ramon.

According to city officials, the park boasts spectacular views of the city and surrounding areas, and will offer a wide variety of amenities including separate playgrounds for 2- to 5-year-olds and 5- to 12-year-olds, lighted synthetic turf baseball/softball field, lighted soccer field, tennis court, bocce court, basketball court, gazebo and picnic area, rose garden and walking trail.

Other names submitted by San Ramon residents that were ultimately not selected included Scenic View Park, Faria Hills Park, Inspiration Park and Tatcan Park.

