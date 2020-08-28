Local PFLAG launches campaign to be kind

PFLAG Danville-San Ramon Valley and Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation have announced the launch of the foundation's third annual #BeKind21 Campaign as communities across the world face the trauma of a pandemic, ongoing racial inequalities and a host of global challenges.

"This campaign aims to create a culture of kindness and foster healthy communities," said Cynthia Germanotta, co-founder and president of Born This Way Foundation. "Our #BeKind21 initiative is an opportunity for all of us to put kindness into action."

From Sept. 1-21, the campaign invites schools and colleges to kick off the new school year by establishing kinder habits, and for corporate partners, nonprofit partners and all other participants to head into the fall with a spirit of compassion and kindness in their communities.

PFLAG Danville-San Ramon Valley, which for 25 years has supported families and friends of LGBTQ+ youths, will participate in the challenge by asking people to make small changes in the language they use to help create more inclusive communities.

Partnering on the challenge are more than 150 schools, nonprofit organizations, government institutions, sports teams and corporations across the country.