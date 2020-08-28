Save Mount Diablo goes virtual for annual Moonlight on the Mountain fundraiser

Environmental conservation group Save Mount Diablo's signature fundraising event, the Moonlight on the Mountain gala, is set to return next month -- being held for the first time virtually due to COVID-19 crisis.

While the ongoing pandemic has prevented the East Bay group from hosting its annual event in-person, Save Mount Diablo staff have said the 19th annual Moonlight on the Mountain gala will include past favorite experiences, such as entertainment, silent and live auctions, inspirational presentations, a live Fund-a-Need, virtual audience participation and more.

"We hope that this year's virtual event will allow even more of the Bay Area's conservation community to join us and participate in this special event," organizers said.

This year’s auction will use the Greater Giving Online Bidding program to allow for a paperless bidding system. Participants can bid using their smartphones or tablets for silent auction items, and they will be able to track their packages by following its activity on their devices. Residents can learn more about auctioning on Save Mount Diablo's website.

In addition to the traditional auctions, the virtual experience will include an hour of inspiring views of Contra Costa County's natural splendor, including views of China Wall, the Beacon and Mount Diablo.