Save Mount Diablo goes virtual for annual Moonlight on the Mountain fundraiser

Environmental conservation group Save Mount Diablo's signature fundraising event, the Moonlight on the Mountain gala, is set to return next month -- being held for the first time virtually due to COVID-19 crisis.
While the ongoing pandemic has prevented the East Bay group from hosting its annual event in-person, Save Mount Diablo staff have said the 19th annual Moonlight on the Mountain gala will include past favorite experiences, such as entertainment, silent and live auctions, inspirational presentations, a live Fund-a-Need, virtual audience participation and more.
"We hope that this year's virtual event will allow even more of the Bay Area's conservation community to join us and participate in this special event," organizers said.
This year’s auction will use the Greater Giving Online Bidding program to allow for a paperless bidding system. Participants can bid using their smartphones or tablets for silent auction items, and they will be able to track their packages by following its activity on their devices. Residents can learn more about auctioning on Save Mount Diablo's website.
In addition to the traditional auctions, the virtual experience will include an hour of inspiring views of Contra Costa County's natural splendor, including views of China Wall, the Beacon and Mount Diablo.
Special guests such as Executive Director Ted Clement, land conservation director Seth Adams and other Save Mount Diablo supporters and staff will also be on-hand to share the meaningful connections they have with Diablo's wild lands.
Taking some time during the gala to recognize one person whose conservation efforts have greatly benefited the Diablo region, Save Mount Diablo officials will present lifelong conservationist and experienced field naturalist Malcolm Sproul with the 2020 Mountain Saver Award.
Residents are also encouraged to host a small gala watch party with others in their social bubble and support local land conservation by purchasing a Host Party Box, which includes Hall wine, hors d'oeuvres from Postino Restaurant and lots of fun swag.
Save Mount Diablo's 19th annual Moonlight on the Mountain gala is set to be held Sept. 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. via YouTube and Facebook Live.
Participants can register for the event for free -- although donations in any amount are encouraged -- or purchase a Host Party Box for up to 10 people for $2,500. Residents can likewise purchase a couples Host Part Box for $500.
Learn more or register for the event online at savemountdiablo.ejoinme.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.