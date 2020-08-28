SCU Lightning Complex fires reach 372,971 acres, 35% containment

Five injuries have occurred so far -- three first-responders and two civilians. In total, 28 buildings and 20 minor structures were destroyed, nine other structures were damaged and another 20,065 structures remained under threat.

As of Friday morning, the SCU Lightning Complex stood at 372,971 acres in mainly rural vegetative land in parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and San Benito counties, according to Cal Fire.

Originally 20 different vegetation fires ignited by lightning on Aug. 16, the SCU Lightning Complex now consists mainly of one large wildfire -- after other fires merged last weekend -- that is broken into two branches. This fire, and others raging in other parts of Northern California, are causing the smoky skies and poor air quality in the Bay Area.

Weather conditions, including a morning marine layer and more favorable winds, continue to help the firefighting effort in the 12th day of the SCU Lightning Complex, though some evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect, including a longstanding warning for rural unincorporated Tri-Valley to the far south and east.

The large wildfires raging south of the Tri-Valley in seven different counties grew slightly overnight to just under 373,000 acres while containment held at 35%, according to Cal Fire's morning update on Friday.

As of Friday morning , the evacuation warning for rural unincorporated Tri-Valley to the south and east still remained in effect due to potential fire danger.

"The warm ridge will keep the marine layer compressed to 2,000 feet or less with continued warm and dry conditions overnight into Saturday morning. Continue to expect nighttime lowering of the humidity from around 2-6 a.m., especially above 2000 feet, which can lead to rapid increases in fire behavior during the pre-dawn hours from fuels burning out or burning operations," Cal Fire said.

"For the planned burn operations in Branch II, the conditions continue to look favorable. Warm and dry above the 2000-foot level with humidity lowering to 22-32% through the day. Large columns of smoke will be visible during these operations," according to Cal Fire. "Prevailing winds will be from the west to southwest pushing smoke and fire eastward towards the main fire area."

"Warm and dry weather continued overnight above the marine inversion layer for locations above 2,000 feet. Humidity values hovered from 15-30% for the higher slopes while the incoming marine layer brought cooler temperatures and good humidity recovery to the lower slopes below 2,000 feet," Cal Fire stated Friday morning.

Containment, which was difficult to come by during the first week but improved as more favorable weather conditions arrived starting Monday, had held at 35% as of Friday morning.

The warning zones do not include the incorporated cities of Livermore or Pleasanton, as well as some unincorporated areas in Pleasanton close to the city such as Happy Valley, Castlewood and Foothill Road. Additionally, the warning zone does not include anything north of I-580 such as Dublin or west of I-680 such as parts of Pleasanton.

Evacuation warning Zone 15B is south of Welch Creek Road to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara county line; and east of Calaveras Road at Welch Creek Road to the fire perimeter.

It also includes north of the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara county lines to Highway 84 to the Livermore city limits to I-580.

The evacuation warning area for unincorporated parts of the Tri-Valley ("Zone 15A) includes south of Tesla Road, south of the Livermore city limits (excluding the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton); south of Highway 84 in between Vineyard Avenue and I-680; south of I-680 to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara county line; and west of the Alameda/San Joaquin county line to the Livermore city limits to Calaveras Road.

The warning applied generally south of Interstate 580 and east of Highway 84. It excluded the cities of Pleasanton and Livermore, as well as some more-populated unincorporated areas.

The only evacuation order areas in Alameda County were Zone 12 (all of Mines Road, south of mile marker 10 to the county line) and Zone 15F (south of fire perimeter to the Alameda/Santa Clara county line).

