News

11-mile carpool lane link on I-680 opens a year early north of San Ramon Valley

New HOV lane without tolls until 2021; double white lines added into Alamo

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 29, 2020, 2:36 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Eleven miles of a new carpool lane on southbound Interstate 680 between Treat Boulevard and Rudgear Road through Walnut Creek in Contra Costa County opened Monday, on budget and a year ahead of schedule, Bay Area transportation officials said.

The opening of the new stretch closes a gap between two other previously completed carpool lane/express lane zones, resulting in a 25-mile continuous southbound carpool (or paid FasTrak toll lane) from Martinez to San Ramon, officials from the Contra Costa Transportation Authority and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission said.

The Treat-to-Rudgear project work began in October 2018, and was originally planned for a late 2021 opening. But an accelerated project schedule included allowing motorists to use the lane as a high-occupancy vehicle carpool lane while the MTC installs and tests the express lane tolling equipment.

The stretch from Marina Vista Avenue in Martinez to Rudgear Road in Walnut Creek is scheduled to become an express lane in early 2021, requiring use of FasTrak to use it.

"MTC's successful partnership with CCTA has closed a significant gap in the Bay Area's HOV lane network," said MTC Commissioner Amy Worth, an Orinda city council member. "Using our existing highways to move more people with express lanes and HOV lanes is critical to future Bay Area mobility."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The new carpool lane will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, when only vehicles with two or more occupants (and eligible clean vehicles) can use it from Marina Vista to Rudgear.

The new HOV lane is "buffered" with double white lines from Highway 242 in Pleasant Hill to Treat Boulevard, about 3.5 miles, and from Rudgear Road to Stone Valley Road in Alamo, about 2 miles. Crossing such double white lines is a vehicle code violation, and drivers using the new HOV lanes may need to exit that lane early to legally reach exits in those areas.

More information about the HOV/express lane project can be found online here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

— Bay City News Service

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

11-mile carpool lane link on I-680 opens a year early north of San Ramon Valley

New HOV lane without tolls until 2021; double white lines added into Alamo

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 29, 2020, 2:36 pm

Eleven miles of a new carpool lane on southbound Interstate 680 between Treat Boulevard and Rudgear Road through Walnut Creek in Contra Costa County opened Monday, on budget and a year ahead of schedule, Bay Area transportation officials said.

The opening of the new stretch closes a gap between two other previously completed carpool lane/express lane zones, resulting in a 25-mile continuous southbound carpool (or paid FasTrak toll lane) from Martinez to San Ramon, officials from the Contra Costa Transportation Authority and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission said.

The Treat-to-Rudgear project work began in October 2018, and was originally planned for a late 2021 opening. But an accelerated project schedule included allowing motorists to use the lane as a high-occupancy vehicle carpool lane while the MTC installs and tests the express lane tolling equipment.

The stretch from Marina Vista Avenue in Martinez to Rudgear Road in Walnut Creek is scheduled to become an express lane in early 2021, requiring use of FasTrak to use it.

"MTC's successful partnership with CCTA has closed a significant gap in the Bay Area's HOV lane network," said MTC Commissioner Amy Worth, an Orinda city council member. "Using our existing highways to move more people with express lanes and HOV lanes is critical to future Bay Area mobility."

The new carpool lane will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, when only vehicles with two or more occupants (and eligible clean vehicles) can use it from Marina Vista to Rudgear.

The new HOV lane is "buffered" with double white lines from Highway 242 in Pleasant Hill to Treat Boulevard, about 3.5 miles, and from Rudgear Road to Stone Valley Road in Alamo, about 2 miles. Crossing such double white lines is a vehicle code violation, and drivers using the new HOV lanes may need to exit that lane early to legally reach exits in those areas.

More information about the HOV/express lane project can be found online here.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.