News

Fires in two East Bay parks still burning; cleanup started in three more

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 29, 2020, 2:53 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Most East Bay regional parks not impacted by the wildfires raging through the region were on track to reopen Thursday if the air quality is good enough, East Bay Regional Park District officials said Wednesday.

Lightning strikes, which appear to have ignited most of the major blazes raging across Northern California this month, started fires in five parks in the East Bay district: Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve, Ohlone Wilderness Regional Preserve, Morgan Territory Regional Preserve, Mission Peak Regional Preserve, and Round Valley Regional Preserve.

Cleanup operations have begun in Morgan Territory, Mission Peak and Round Valley, while fires are still burning in the Sunol and Ohlone wilderness preserves.

Except for regional trails and shoreline areas, all East Bay parks have been closed since last Friday because of high fire danger, unhealthy air and limited staff to deal with other potential emergencies.

Six parks will stay closed even if the air quality is good enough to open the others. Sunol Wilderness, Ohlone Wilderness, Morgan Territory, Mission Peak, Round Valley and Del Valle Regional Park will stay closed, park district spokesman Dave Mason said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The number of acres and park assets lost because of the fires has not been determined. For a list of all the parks that are open and closed, go to www.ebparks.org.

The SCU Lightning Complex of fires burning in Alameda County and others is currently considered the second largest in state history. The part of that complex that was burning in Contra Costa County has been contained.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

— Bay City News Service

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Fires in two East Bay parks still burning; cleanup started in three more

Uploaded: Sat, Aug 29, 2020, 2:53 pm

Most East Bay regional parks not impacted by the wildfires raging through the region were on track to reopen Thursday if the air quality is good enough, East Bay Regional Park District officials said Wednesday.

Lightning strikes, which appear to have ignited most of the major blazes raging across Northern California this month, started fires in five parks in the East Bay district: Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve, Ohlone Wilderness Regional Preserve, Morgan Territory Regional Preserve, Mission Peak Regional Preserve, and Round Valley Regional Preserve.

Cleanup operations have begun in Morgan Territory, Mission Peak and Round Valley, while fires are still burning in the Sunol and Ohlone wilderness preserves.

Except for regional trails and shoreline areas, all East Bay parks have been closed since last Friday because of high fire danger, unhealthy air and limited staff to deal with other potential emergencies.

Six parks will stay closed even if the air quality is good enough to open the others. Sunol Wilderness, Ohlone Wilderness, Morgan Territory, Mission Peak, Round Valley and Del Valle Regional Park will stay closed, park district spokesman Dave Mason said.

The number of acres and park assets lost because of the fires has not been determined. For a list of all the parks that are open and closed, go to www.ebparks.org.

The SCU Lightning Complex of fires burning in Alameda County and others is currently considered the second largest in state history. The part of that complex that was burning in Contra Costa County has been contained.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.