Fires in two East Bay parks still burning; cleanup started in three more

Most East Bay regional parks not impacted by the wildfires raging through the region were on track to reopen Thursday if the air quality is good enough, East Bay Regional Park District officials said Wednesday.

Lightning strikes, which appear to have ignited most of the major blazes raging across Northern California this month, started fires in five parks in the East Bay district: Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve, Ohlone Wilderness Regional Preserve, Morgan Territory Regional Preserve, Mission Peak Regional Preserve, and Round Valley Regional Preserve.

Cleanup operations have begun in Morgan Territory, Mission Peak and Round Valley, while fires are still burning in the Sunol and Ohlone wilderness preserves.

Except for regional trails and shoreline areas, all East Bay parks have been closed since last Friday because of high fire danger, unhealthy air and limited staff to deal with other potential emergencies.

Six parks will stay closed even if the air quality is good enough to open the others. Sunol Wilderness, Ohlone Wilderness, Morgan Territory, Mission Peak, Round Valley and Del Valle Regional Park will stay closed, park district spokesman Dave Mason said.