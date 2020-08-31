Cal Fire lifts all SCU Lightning Complex evacuations for Alameda County

Cal Fire lifted its evacuation orders in Alameda and Santa Clara counties Monday after firefighters made progress in containing the SCU Lightning Complex fires.

The fires have burned more than 383,000 acres of vegetation in multiple locations in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and San Benito counties since being sparked by lightning strikes and a West Coast heat wave roughly two weeks ago.

The acreage burned is the second-highest amount recorded in California's history.

The complex of fires was about 60% contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. The agency expects the complex to be fully contained by Thursday.

There had been evacuation orders and warnings in portions of the affected counties, but Cal Fire on Monday morning lifted all orders and warnings for Alameda County, including the nearly two-week evacuation warning for parts of rural unincorporated Tri-Valley to the far south and east.