Danville: Council to talk 'Plan Bay Area 2050' and the Bay Area housing crisis

According to town staff, the California Department of Housing and Community Development determined that the Bay Area must plan to accommodate 441,176 housing units over the next eight-year housing period (2022-2030). According to Williams, the Association of Bay Area Governments cites this as a 135% increase from the previous housing assignment.

The Mayors’ Conference -- which included Danville Mayor Karen Stepper -- voted unanimously in support of using the Plan Bay Area 2050 methodology, finding that it allocates more housing units in proximity to major job centers, such as those located in South Bay communities, and meets state guidelines for housing.

Specifically, council members will consider publicly supporting the "Plan Bay Area 2050" methodology, which was endorsed by the Contra Costa County Mayors' Conference as a way to reduce transit and transportation congestion as well as greenhouse gas emissions by placing housing units closer to job centers.

While recent headlines throughout the state have focused on the wildfires, elections and the ongoing pandemic, California is still very much in the midst of a housing shortfall as well, and in an effort to address that crisis the Danville Town Council is set to discuss regional solutions Tuesday evening.

* City Clerk Marie Sunseri will lead a special presentation to introduce new commissioners recruited for the town's Arts Advisory Board, Design Review Board, Heritage Resource Commission, Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission, Planning Commission, Contra Costa County Advisory County on Aging and Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District.

For weekend road closures on Hartz Avenue between Diablo Road and Prospect Avenue, the council will consider extending the road closure up to Nov. 1 -- as well as on Monday, Sept. 7, until 11 p.m. for the extended Labor Day weekend.

The council originally issued the order back in June to allow restaurants access to public spaces for outdoor dining, doing so in an effort to promote local businesses hurt by the pandemic. However, that order officially expired on Monday.

* On some pandemic-related business, the council will consider extending its downtown street closures for outdoor dining through the winter.

Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at 925-314-3307 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Danville Town Council's regular meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 1) on video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 870 1852 9075.

"It’s critical to understand that cities are not required to build housing but rather plan for it by ensuring that there are enough appropriately zoned lands to accommodate the assigned units," Williams added. "Each local government does so by updating the Housing Element of its general plan to show the parcels on which their assigned housings could be built."

Danville: Council to talk 'Plan Bay Area 2050' and the Bay Area housing crisis

Plus, council to consider extending downtown street closures for local businesses