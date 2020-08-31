San Ramon: Planning Commission to review joint police/fire emergency operations center

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to review plans for a new emergency operations center (EOC) facility next to the San Ramon Police Department during its regular meeting on Tuesday, a project that is part of the city's plans to create joint police and fire district headquarters.

Proposed to be located adjacent to the existing SRPD headquarters located at 2401 Crow Canyon Road, the EOC building will consist of a freestanding two-story, approximately 9,840-square-foot building and will provide local first responders with a centralized command center for emergency situations.

The proposed two-story EOC building will consist of an emergency center, breakout rooms, dispatch, bunkrooms and other "support spaces," according to a staff report by city associate planner Shinei Tsukamoto. The project would also include an approximately 565-square-foot, single-story gym addition for the police department on an existing patio area located at the property.

The new EOC building will further connect to the existing police headquarters via a breezeway on the second floor of the building.

An ongoing part of the city's efforts to create a joint police and fire department headquarters in San Ramon, the EOC building will be used for both police and fire services in the area.