San Ramon: Planning Commission to review joint police/fire emergency operations center

New facility to support joint police and fire headquarters

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 31, 2020, 1:19 pm 0
The new Emergency Operations Center (EOC) facility has been proposed to be located next to the San Ramon Police Department at 2401 Crow Canyon Road. (Photo courtesy City of San Ramon)

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to review plans for a new emergency operations center (EOC) facility next to the San Ramon Police Department during its regular meeting on Tuesday, a project that is part of the city's plans to create joint police and fire district headquarters.

Proposed to be located adjacent to the existing SRPD headquarters located at 2401 Crow Canyon Road, the EOC building will consist of a freestanding two-story, approximately 9,840-square-foot building and will provide local first responders with a centralized command center for emergency situations.

The proposed two-story EOC building will consist of an emergency center, breakout rooms, dispatch, bunkrooms and other "support spaces," according to a staff report by city associate planner Shinei Tsukamoto. The project would also include an approximately 565-square-foot, single-story gym addition for the police department on an existing patio area located at the property.

The new EOC building will further connect to the existing police headquarters via a breezeway on the second floor of the building.

An ongoing part of the city's efforts to create a joint police and fire department headquarters in San Ramon, the EOC building will be used for both police and fire services in the area.

When all is said and done, city officials have estimated that renovating the SRPD's headquarters so it can accommodate leadership and administrative staff from the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District will cost the city approximately $26.8 million.

The new EOC will support the San Ramon police and fire joint headquarters. (Photo courtesy city of San Ramon)

Also as part of the renovations, the existing San Ramon Permit Center on the property will be relocated to City Hall, which city officials say will in turn need to be reconfigured in order to accommodate the influx of administrators as well as the new operations.

The City Hall reconfiguration is projected to cost an estimated $3 million and according to city officials will include the "optimization of existing city departments" in order to accommodate the relocated city administrators.

The San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 956 5225 2894.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 9/1/2020” in the subject line.

In other business, taking care of some administrative business, commission members will also consider forming an Ad Hoc Committee to discuss potential revisions to the city's residential bee keeping standards.

