Search for next community college district chancellor resumes

Zoom interviews before board set after Labor Day; online public forums to follow

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 31, 2020, 1:14 pm 0
The search for the next chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District has resumed after a COVID-19-related pause over the summer.

Timothy Leong, a spokesman for the college district, said four candidates were ready to be interviewed in March, one month before the district delayed the chancellor search to concentrate on working to provide distance learning for the district's 50,000 students during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those same four candidates are still under consideration, Leong said.

The four will be interviewed as prospective successors to Fred Wood, who started as district chancellor in January 2017 and left at the end of 2019 because of a family medical emergency. Since that time, Gene Huff, the district's executive vice chancellor of administrative services, has been serving as interim chancellor.

The initial district board interviews are scheduled for Sept. 8, all via Zoom. Each selected finalist -- the district anticipates three -- will sit for hour-long forums for students and staff of each of the three district colleges (and for the district office in Martinez) on Sept. 17. Those forums will also be carried out electronically.

It is hoped the district governing board can do the final interviews, and make a tentative chancellor selection, live in the district's board meeting room in Martinez on Sept. 22.

The district includes Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill (and a satellite campus in San Ramon), Contra Costa College in San Pablo and Los Medanos College in Pittsburg (with a satellite campus in Brentwood).

— Bay City News Service

