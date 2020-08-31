Search for next community college district chancellor resumes

The search for the next chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District has resumed after a COVID-19-related pause over the summer.

Timothy Leong, a spokesman for the college district, said four candidates were ready to be interviewed in March, one month before the district delayed the chancellor search to concentrate on working to provide distance learning for the district's 50,000 students during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those same four candidates are still under consideration, Leong said.

The four will be interviewed as prospective successors to Fred Wood, who started as district chancellor in January 2017 and left at the end of 2019 because of a family medical emergency. Since that time, Gene Huff, the district's executive vice chancellor of administrative services, has been serving as interim chancellor.

The initial district board interviews are scheduled for Sept. 8, all via Zoom. Each selected finalist -- the district anticipates three -- will sit for hour-long forums for students and staff of each of the three district colleges (and for the district office in Martinez) on Sept. 17. Those forums will also be carried out electronically.