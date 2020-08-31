SRVUSD educator Kristin Pelham joins Dublin school board race

"Part of it was a lot of the decisions I was watching on my own board, what plans were happening," Pelham said about her reason for campaigning. "I felt we needed a voice of someone who's been in the classroom, understands how schools work, understands what we need, what are our strengths."

Pelham, who works as a special education teacher and resource specialist for SRVUSD, said she was motivated to run for the Area 1 seat when current Trustee Amy Miller opted to not seek re-election this year after serving a decade on the DUSD Board of Trustees.

"A big thing in Dublin right now is bringing the district together," Pelham said. "We really need to work on bringing the east-west divide and representing the whole district. We need stability; the current superintendent has been extended for a year but there's been a lot of turnover."

With more than 20 years working for San Ramon Valley Unified School District and 18 years living in Dublin with her family, Pelham knows a thing or two about bringing communities together and told the Weekly it's one of her top priorities, if elected.

She earned a bachelor's degree in special education from Gonzaga University and a master's in educational leadership from Cal State East Bay, and holds credentials in multiple subject teaching, educational specialist instruction, cross cultural, language, and academic development, and administrative service.

Pelham has served as a parent leader on the DUSD Museum of Tolerance and Parent Faculty Club volunteer. She and husband Mark have two daughters enrolled in DUSD, at Dublin High and Wells Middle schools, respectively.

As someone currently engaged in online instruction, Pelham said her familiarity with the model and time spent on a reopening committee in SRVUSD would also benefit the Dublin community when local campuses are eventually allowed to reopen for in-person learning.

"It's looking at the district as a whole, making sure we're putting students at the forefront of decisions," Pelham said.

The board could use a bird's eye view of "focusing on all of the programs in the district, not just one school or the new high school," according to Pelham.

"The board's changed quite a bit the last few years. I felt like schools and education is what I know -- it's what I've done for a long time and so I feel like I bring that experience of understanding the challenges, and there's definitely challenges right now," added Pelham, who recently received Miller's endorsement.

With experience on the district's LCAP, Boundary and High School Naming committees, Pelham said a school board campaign "seemed like the next step when I heard (Miller) wasn't running, and she's in my area, so I thought, 'Time to jump in.'"

SRVUSD educator Kristin Pelham joins Dublin school board race

Says her hometown's Board of Trustees needs 'a voice of someone who's been in the classroom'