Danville streamlines development of accessory dwelling units with 'Garden Cottage Program'

To help streamline the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) within town limits, Danville has launched the new "Garden Cottage Program" that will allow residents access to free, pre-approved, permit-ready, printable, construction plans for the small living units.
Created as an effective way to incorporate smaller and typically more affordable living units within the community, town staff say ADUs offer housing that is available for a wider range of income levels, including elderly family members.
Town staff describe ADU's as a "self-contained living unit that is usually smaller than the main home on the same property." Units will contain a kitchen, bathroom, sleeping area and can be attached to an existing home or may be its own separate detached building.
"This new town program offers Danville residents a selection of free, pre-approved, permit-ready, construction plans -- designed by local architects -- for the construction of Garden Cottages also known as accessory dwelling units or ADUs," town staff said.
Funded through state Senate Bill 2 Planning Grant, under the Garden Cottage program residents can choose from a number of ADU plans including a studio (640 square feet), a one-bedroom with one bath (840 square feet) or a two-bedroom with two bath (approximately 1,000 square feet) -- all of which have been designed by local architects.
While the plans are designed to help residents with the design process, applicants will still need to consult with design professionals to prepare their own site plans and any necessary grading plans. Each ADU project is unique and may also necessitate additional approvals from other agencies.
The Garden Cottage Program comes after efforts from the State Legislature to streamline the development of housing in California, amid a housing shortage throughout the state.
"Due to the housing shortage in California, the State Legislature has passed significant housing related laws in the past three years," town staff said. "In 2019, the legislature passed over 20 bills intended to fast-track housing production -- including accessory dwelling units."
Town staff can provide assistance with the application process and advise if additional approvals are required. For permitting assistance, residents are encouraged to call 314-3330. Learn more about Danville's Garden Cottage Program or receive a copy of the plan online at www.danville.ca.gov.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.