Danville streamlines development of accessory dwelling units with 'Garden Cottage Program'

To help streamline the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) within town limits, Danville has launched the new "Garden Cottage Program" that will allow residents access to free, pre-approved, permit-ready, printable, construction plans for the small living units.

Created as an effective way to incorporate smaller and typically more affordable living units within the community, town staff say ADUs offer housing that is available for a wider range of income levels, including elderly family members.

Town staff describe ADU's as a "self-contained living unit that is usually smaller than the main home on the same property." Units will contain a kitchen, bathroom, sleeping area and can be attached to an existing home or may be its own separate detached building.

"This new town program offers Danville residents a selection of free, pre-approved, permit-ready, construction plans -- designed by local architects -- for the construction of Garden Cottages also known as accessory dwelling units or ADUs," town staff said.

Funded through state Senate Bill 2 Planning Grant, under the Garden Cottage program residents can choose from a number of ADU plans including a studio (640 square feet), a one-bedroom with one bath (840 square feet) or a two-bedroom with two bath (approximately 1,000 square feet) -- all of which have been designed by local architects.