Zone 7 unveils new ozone treatment system

Zone 7 Water Agency is now treating its water supply with ozone, replacing chlorine as the main disinfecting treatment and "enhancing quality of finished water" for customers, officials announced on Tuesday.

The agency's mostly completed $49 million ozonation project is now up and running at the Del Valle Water Treatment Plant in Livermore, which has been upgraded in recent years to make use of ozone as a powerful water disinfectant.

The bond-funded treatment system is part of Zone 7's capital improvement plan, and will treat an estimated 40 million gallons per day (mgd) of production capacity.

Algal blooms "are among the challenges" that Zone 7 said they are faced with treating the agency's raw water supply. Blooms are normal, but officials said "they are becoming more frequent." Besides causing taste and odor problems, the algae also makes it more difficult to treat the water

In a statement, officials said ozonation is "the latest investment by Zone 7 to make the treatment process more efficient and improve water quality to better serve the community."