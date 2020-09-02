News

Danville launches Get Movin’ After Zoomin’ after-school program

After school program encourages local youth to burn energy in small, socially distanced groups

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

With the pandemic forcing kids to stay at home more than possibly ever before, the town of Danville has launched an after school program to help elementary and middle school aged children stay entertained.

As a part of the Get Movin’ After Zoomin’ program, trained staff will create socially distanced games and activities in small groups for kids and tweens to help let out their energy after a full day of learning online.

"Days will vary per program but each program is three days a week for three consecutive weeks in the same pod. All participants are required to wear masks and tweens will be asked to bring their own laptop and headphones for school help," town staff said in a statement.

The first session of after-school pods begins from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 8.

Residents and non-residents alike can pre-register at www.danville.ca.gov/recguide.

