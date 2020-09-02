Mayors highlight how Tri-Valley has adapted amid COVID-19

Narum, who answered first, said that Pleasanton has been able to "make lemonade out of lemons" by helping its downtown restaurants and retailers expand their outdoor capacity with the closure of Main Street on weekends.

The approximately hour-long discussion took place on Aug. 26, moderated by former state assemblywoman Catharine Baker. She kicked off the conversation by asking each mayor to identify some positive economic developments that have come to fruition in spite of the ongoing pandemic.

However, this year's event brought a new experience for all the participants, as it was held virtually for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated shelter-in-place order.

It's a longstanding tradition for the mayors of Pleasanton, Danville, Dublin, Livermore and San Ramon to gather annually for the Tri-Valley Mayors' Summit, during which they discuss prominent challenges and opportunities in their respective communities.

Marchand, Stepper and Haubert each shared similar updates about how their business communities have pivoted to offering outdoor and online services as well as new businesses that have come to the Tri-Valley like Marc Jacobs and Loro Piana at the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore and the luxury automobile dealer, Bay Area Motors, and Mimi's Chocolates in Dublin.

"I hope the next mayor who will be sitting here next year will be able to announce the groundbreaking," she said.

Narum also provided an update on the plans to build a Costco in Pleasanton, saying that after the council members approved the revised environmental impact report for the project, they were served with another lawsuit contesting its sufficiency. Narum said that while the city hopes to have a resolution by the end of the year, COVID-19 has slowed the process.

She also praised the opening of Omron, a new robotics company located in the Hacienda Business Park as well as the council approving Simon Property Group to move forward with the first phase of the redevelopment of Stoneridge Shopping Center. The first phase includes tearing down the vacant area where Sears used to be, making way for a new movie theater, grocery store, retail, restaurants and outdoor amenities.

Staying under the umbrella of the pandemic, Baker asked the mayors what each of their communities have been doing to maintain "community cohesion and mental well-being" among residents who aren't able to gather and share experiences together during this time.

"It's important for us to talk about good things that are continuing, but it's also important for us as leaders to make sure that we're not forgetting those who might be getting left behind," he said.

While he acknowledged that San Ramon has followed the same steps as its Tri-Valley neighbors in terms of supporting local businesses, Clarkson expressed concern for those who have lost their jobs, the businesses that will inevitably have to close, the schools that are not permitted to reopen, as well as some health services that are still unavailable like certain cancer screenings.

"I don't want to sugarcoat what's going on in this pandemic," he said. "One of our roles as public officials and one of our roles in public policy is to make sure that the decision-makers who are public health officials and state legislators understand the punitive damages being done to all of our communities."

Clarkson said he was proud of the downtown developments they've made in San Ramon while still protecting existing neighborhoods and open spaces, adding that he would be "walking away satisfied" that there wasn't much lingering that wasn't accomplished in his time as mayor.

Stepper and Haubert both expressed excitement about the park improvements that have taken place in Danville and Dublin and echoed each other's desire to have gotten further along with the Valley Link rail project.

Marchand said he's proud to have been a part of "nine years of good governance" and hopes to break ground on Livermorium Plaza before he leaves office.

Channeling Thorne in his absence, Narum said that she thinks he would be most proud of the installation of the Veterans Memorial at Pioneer Cemetery as well as securing funding for the widening of Highway 84. She said his one disappointment would likely be that he won't be able to cut the ribbon for the renovation of Lions Wayside Park.

With Marchand, Clarkson, Haubert and Thorne all terming out as mayors this year and Stepper rotating positions with another Danville council member, Baker closed out the discussion by asking each mayor to share something they are most proud of and something that they would have liked to accomplish during their time as mayor that they look forward to seeing realized in the future.

Later in the conversation, Marchand shared that he was also proud of the 57 new pieces of public art that have been displayed in Livermore throughout his time as mayor.

Similarly, Dublin's "A Chair to Remember" exhibit features elaborately painted Adirondack chairs displayed throughout the city that are also up for auction. Local artists contributed to both of the exhibits.

In Danville, the "Hearts Around Hartz" public art installation features individually designed heart shaped sculptures throughout downtown. When the exhibit is removed in October, the sculptures will be placed in an online auction.

In Livermore, Marchand said the council had just voted for "the largest financial support package yet." The city will contribute $2 million from its general fund for grants between $2,000 and $20,000 to reimburse 50% of a businesses' COVID-19 expenses.

In San Ramon, Clarkson said that staffers, primarily from the city's Parks and Recreation Department, identified about 450 households with seniors, many of whom live by themselves, and the city set up food and prescription delivery services for them.

While Meals on Wheels is typically a program exclusively for seniors, Haubert said that Dublin made it available to people with disabilities who may not have reached the age requirement to participate but aren't able to easily access other food options. He added that the city is shouldering the cost of expanding the program.

Mayors highlight how Tri-Valley has adapted amid COVID-19

New businesses, senior services, assistance programs among topics at virtual summit