Monte Vista High student joins California State Board of Education

Monte Vista High School's Zaid Fattah has been appointed the student board member on the California Board of Education by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a position that will give the 17-year-old a say in how state education policies are formed.
The Danville student will serve a one year term on the board, and as a student member will still have full participation and voting rights on the state board, including participation in closed sessions.
“We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of Zaid and commend him on his appointment to the State Board of Education,” San Ramon Valley Unified School District Superintendent John Malloy said in a statement.
“As the student representative, Zaid has the opportunity to influence decisions that impact all of the public school students in the State of California. His voice will be critical in influencing policy and helping to map a path forward for the students of this State. We know Zaid will do a tremendous job in his new role,” Malloy added.
A teen with administrative and leadership experience alike, Fattah serves as Monte Vista's site council and on the SRVUSD's Local Control and Accountability Plan Committee -- a vitally important group that guides the goals and priorities of the entire district.
He has also worked as an intern and volunteer at the International Rescue Committee since 2019, was a communications intern at the OPEC Fund for International Development in 2019 and a speech instructor at the Monte Vista Speech and Debate Institute from 2017 to 2020.
In his new role as California's student board member, Fattah will be a full voting member of the State Board of Education and will help select policies for the state’s public elementary, middle and high schools.
According to SRVUSD officials, at the state level Fattah will be tasked with attending all monthly and special meetings of the state board which are typically held in Sacramento, review all agenda items that come before the State Board and assume all the responsibilities of a full sitting board member.
"This direct student involvement has become an increasingly important factor in developing policies that guide the administration of the state's 1,100 school districts," SRVUSD officials said.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.