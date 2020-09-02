Monte Vista High student joins California State Board of Education

Monte Vista High School's Zaid Fattah has been appointed the student board member on the California Board of Education by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a position that will give the 17-year-old a say in how state education policies are formed.

The Danville student will serve a one year term on the board, and as a student member will still have full participation and voting rights on the state board, including participation in closed sessions.

“We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of Zaid and commend him on his appointment to the State Board of Education,” San Ramon Valley Unified School District Superintendent John Malloy said in a statement.

“As the student representative, Zaid has the opportunity to influence decisions that impact all of the public school students in the State of California. His voice will be critical in influencing policy and helping to map a path forward for the students of this State. We know Zaid will do a tremendous job in his new role,” Malloy added.

A teen with administrative and leadership experience alike, Fattah serves as Monte Vista's site council and on the SRVUSD's Local Control and Accountability Plan Committee -- a vitally important group that guides the goals and priorities of the entire district.