Clarkson to talk local emergency preparedness at weekly Mayor's Breakfast

Special guests include SRPD Capt. Carlson, SRVFPD Chief Meyer

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 3, 2020, 11:46 am 0
Emergency preparedness will be the central theme of San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson's weekly Mayor's Breakfast event on Friday, which will see a collection of local leaders talk about the local response to fires and other emergencies.

Typically held online weekly as a way to keep residents informed on city happenings amid the coronavirus pandemic, this week's Mayor's Breakfast will see Clarkson joined by San Ramon police Capt. Denton Carlson, San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District emergency coordinator Danielle Bell as well as the district's Fire Chief Paige Meyer.

"The recent fires in many parts of California should be a reminder to all of us how important it is that we each be prepared. That includes knowing how and where to get training and knowing where to go to get good information when necessary," Clarkson said in an email to residents.

Additionally, Clarkson has invited Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton and associate of medicine at the University of California Dr. Patrick Joseph, who will take some time to review the local response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Residents can submit questions for guests to answer via email to [email protected] with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the title of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast will take place from 9-10:15 a.m. and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by Zoom using webinar ID 961 9766 1897.

Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in the aforementioned webinar ID, when prompted.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.