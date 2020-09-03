Flex alert in effect throughout Labor Day weekend with heat wave in forecast

They also said Thursday they are more prepared for this weekend's heat wave than they were in mid-August, but a scorching end to the summer could require additional flex

CAISO officials said they expect to see an increase in the demand for electricity during peak hours due to increased air conditioner use.

Much of the state avoided power outages during the last heat wave in mid-August because residents did their part to conserve energy during peak hours, according to the CAISO.

The California Independent System Operator issued the flex alert from 3-9 p.m. Saturday through Monday. High temperatures across the state are expected to be between 10 and 20 degrees above normal during that time.

The CAISO issued a flex alert Thursday for Labor Day weekend, citing temperatures that are expected to be between 10 and 20 degrees higher than normal and could generate increased energy demand and air conditioner usage.

"Many of our seasonal records are set in the September timeframe," Schmitt said. "We obviously are going to have heavy loads this weekend and until we clear September, we could have other tight, demanding days."

To conserve energy, people are advised to set their air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, avoid using unnecessary lights and major household appliances, close blinds and drapes and use a fan when possible.

"The response we got, especially on Aug. 17 and 18 was unprecedented," CAISO Director of Real Time Operations John Phipps said. "We saw an impact of thousands of megawatts that made those few days much more manageable and so just very grateful for that help."

Some households across the state faced power outages due to increased demand at the outset of the heat wave, but subsequent days saw a significant drop in energy use during peak hours, which CAISO officials said prevented rolling blackouts in large swaths of the state.

"We rely on what is a limited set of capacity in California and the West and when you get these high load levels, it's stretching that capacity," CAISO Vice President of Market Policy and Performance Mark Rothleder said.

Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits around the region in the coming days, so Bay Area residents in locations with unhealthy air are advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed and to set air conditioning units to re-circulate to prevent outside air from coming inside.

While much of the Bay Area could have moderate to good air quality going into this weekend, smoke from fires in the North Bay and South Bay are forecast to create isolated pockets of unhealthy air pollution in the North Bay, San Francisco and the East Bay, according to the air district.

The alerts, which ban the burning of wood or other solid fuel both indoors and outdoors, are the 18th and 19th consecutive alerts issued due to the smoke caused by lightning-sparked wildfires around the Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California.

A long string of Spare the Air alerts issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District because of wildfires burning around the region since mid-August will continue until at least Saturday, air district officials said.

"We must all do our part to avoid getting sick or infecting others," Cody said.

Some sections of the greater Bay Area like Santa Cruz and Monterey counties elected to close their beaches to the public during the weekend to proactively prevent large groups.

In addition to preventing the virus' spread, Bay Area residents are advised to take the expected weekend heat wave into account, as temperatures are likely to rise into the triple digits.

People should also do what they can to avoid congregating with people who live in other households, Cody and Farnitano said.

Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's health officer and the director of the county's Public Health Department, suggested residents who do plan to hold gatherings during the holiday weekend do so outside, where the risk of transmitting the virus is lessened.

"Humans are social beings and COVID-19 has interfered with our natural desire to see and hug the people we care about," Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said. "At the same time, we're in an unprecedented situation now and we can't behave like it's business as usual."

That included people who were asymptomatic and unaware they had the virus, later tested positive for the virus and infected family and friends at a gathering during those two weekends.

Contact tracers in Contra Costa County found many coronavirus cases linked to parties and picnics that occurred during the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends earlier this year.

Health officials in Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties on Thursday warned residents to avoid social gatherings during the upcoming Labor Day weekend to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Flex alert in effect throughout Labor Day weekend with heat wave in forecast

Officials caution against social gatherings due to COVID-19