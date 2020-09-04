News

San Ramon: Residents appeal CityWalk Master Plan; City Council to debate Tuesday

Policy document would lay groundwork for development of 4,500 housing units in Bishop Ranch

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to consider resident group's appeal of the CityWalk Master Plan, which includes up to 4,500 multi-family housing units in the Bishop Ranch area.

Filed on Aug. 14 by local residents Jim Blickenstaff, Joyce Carr, Rama Mehra and Aparna Madireddi, the appeal challenged the Planning Commission's approval of the CityWalk plans by calling into question California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance, public participation, COVID-19 considerations, traffic, affordable housing, future drought, schools and other quality of life issues, according to city planning division manager Lauren Barr.

"The appeal expresses a view, among other concerns, that the City Council 'must make the final decision as to the benefit, or harm, this significant plan to develop the heart of the City will bring to the residents of San Ramon -- not the appointed Planning Commission,'" Barr wrote in a staff report to the council.

Approved by the Planning Commission during its regular meeting on Aug. 4, the CityWalk housing project area would cover approximately 135 acres and consist of four blocks in the heart of the Bishop Ranch property.

Projected to have a construction and development timeline that will last for 25-27 years, CityWalk also plans to include the construction of a 169-room hotel, 166,000-square-feet of commercial space, three new parking structures, and publicly-accessible, privately-owned and -maintained park and public space.

Additionally, 15% of the housing (approximately 675 units) would be designated as affordable units for low- and very-low-income households, according to city officials.

The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 990 9356 8893.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 9/8/2020” in the subject line.

In the only other public discussion item Tuesday, the council is set to hear a verbal report on the Measure J Traffic Congestion Relief Agency (TRAFFIX) from TRAFFIX administrative coordinator Megan Wilkerson.

