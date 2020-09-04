San Ramon: Residents appeal CityWalk Master Plan; City Council to debate Tuesday

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to consider resident group's appeal of the CityWalk Master Plan, which includes up to 4,500 multi-family housing units in the Bishop Ranch area.

Filed on Aug. 14 by local residents Jim Blickenstaff, Joyce Carr, Rama Mehra and Aparna Madireddi, the appeal challenged the Planning Commission's approval of the CityWalk plans by calling into question California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance, public participation, COVID-19 considerations, traffic, affordable housing, future drought, schools and other quality of life issues, according to city planning division manager Lauren Barr.

"The appeal expresses a view, among other concerns, that the City Council 'must make the final decision as to the benefit, or harm, this significant plan to develop the heart of the City will bring to the residents of San Ramon -- not the appointed Planning Commission,'" Barr wrote in a staff report to the council.

Approved by the Planning Commission during its regular meeting on Aug. 4, the CityWalk housing project area would cover approximately 135 acres and consist of four blocks in the heart of the Bishop Ranch property.

Projected to have a construction and development timeline that will last for 25-27 years, CityWalk also plans to include the construction of a 169-room hotel, 166,000-square-feet of commercial space, three new parking structures, and publicly-accessible, privately-owned and -maintained park and public space.