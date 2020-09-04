News

Town launches online 'Danville Business Directory' to help during COVID-19 crisis

Local businesses encouraged to create, update profiles on online directory

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

As businesses continue to endure economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, the town of Danville has launched an online business directory in an effort to keep residents connected with their local businesses.

Dubbed the "Danville Business Directory," the digital platform is a cloud-based director that lists brick-and-mortar businesses located within town limits. The directory lists locations, opening times and services offered by the locally licensed businesses.

"As Danville’s business community continues to be hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to support these small businesses that have become part of the fabric of the community," town staff said.

"This user-friendly online business directory allows 'Brick and Mortar' businesses to showcase their offerings to residents and visitors by featuring their menu of services, hours, promotional offerings and link customers to their social media platforms," town staff added.

Cast by town staff as a digital version of the popular "Live Locally Guide," the online Danville Business Directory will allow residents to easily search local businesses by name, view a map of their location, browse current offers and promotions, and check available delivery and pick-up options.

The online resource will hopefully not only provide information on residents' favorite local spots, but also introduce potentially new future favorites.

The Danville Business Directory is available for viewing online now. Local businesses can create and update profiles using guidance from the town's "Business Directory Training Video."

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.