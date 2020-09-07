News

Danville council to talk mayor's installation ceremony during study session

Meeting to be held via Zoom, 9 a.m. on Tuesday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The Danville Town Council is set to hold a special study session on Tuesday to talk about preparations that are being made for the mayor's installation and council swearing-in ceremony.

Set to be held remotely in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday's meeting will see town staff review how they are preparing for the annual event during the time of coronavirus.

Held at the end of every year, the mayor's installation is traditionally held alongside the town's Community Service Awards and consists of all sitting Town Council members voting on who among them should serve as mayor and vice mayor for the coming year. This year, the event is also expected to include the swearing-in ceremony after the Nov. 3 election with three council seats on the ballot.

The Town Council's special study session is set to be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. It can be viewed on video teleconferencing application Zoom, using Webinar ID 88553524391.

Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at 925-314-3307 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Monday.

