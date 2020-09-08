County elections building named for longtime clerk-recorder

On Tuesday, Contra Costa County's Clerk-Recorder Elections Department building was formally named "The Stephen L. Weir Clerk-Recorder Building" for a retired longtime county clerk-recorder and registrar of voters.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to name the Clerk-Recorder Elections Department building at Escobar Street and Alhambra Avenue after Weir, who was the county's clerk-recorder from 1989 until his retirement in 2013.

"He did it all with a sense of humor, and with great integrity," said Supervisor John Gioia, who noted Weir opened up the office to same-sex marriages, and helped make that process more welcoming. "You helped bring that office into the 21st century."

Added Supervisor Karen Mitchoff, "I can't think of any better way to honor your work and your legacy."

Weir served on the Concord City Council from 1980 until 1989, had served as a board member with the Contra Costa Water District and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, and as a field office staff member with former Assemblyman and state Sen. Daniel Boatwright.