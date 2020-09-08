News

County elections building named for longtime clerk-recorder

Stephen L. Weir honored for service to county

by Sam Richards / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 8, 2020, 3:21 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

On Tuesday, Contra Costa County's Clerk-Recorder Elections Department building was formally named "The Stephen L. Weir Clerk-Recorder Building" for a retired longtime county clerk-recorder and registrar of voters.

Screengrab of Supervisor John Gioia (top) talking to Steve Weir (bottom right) and his longtime partner John Hemm.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to name the Clerk-Recorder Elections Department building at Escobar Street and Alhambra Avenue after Weir, who was the county's clerk-recorder from 1989 until his retirement in 2013.

"He did it all with a sense of humor, and with great integrity," said Supervisor John Gioia, who noted Weir opened up the office to same-sex marriages, and helped make that process more welcoming. "You helped bring that office into the 21st century."

Added Supervisor Karen Mitchoff, "I can't think of any better way to honor your work and your legacy."

Weir served on the Concord City Council from 1980 until 1989, had served as a board member with the Contra Costa Water District and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, and as a field office staff member with former Assemblyman and state Sen. Daniel Boatwright.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Weir spoke briefly too on Tuesday, urging election officials and U.S. Postal Service workers in California and beyond to do their jobs to make sure the November general election goes off as smoothly, and as inclusively, as possible.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

County elections building named for longtime clerk-recorder

Stephen L. Weir honored for service to county

by Sam Richards / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 8, 2020, 3:21 pm

On Tuesday, Contra Costa County's Clerk-Recorder Elections Department building was formally named "The Stephen L. Weir Clerk-Recorder Building" for a retired longtime county clerk-recorder and registrar of voters.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to name the Clerk-Recorder Elections Department building at Escobar Street and Alhambra Avenue after Weir, who was the county's clerk-recorder from 1989 until his retirement in 2013.

"He did it all with a sense of humor, and with great integrity," said Supervisor John Gioia, who noted Weir opened up the office to same-sex marriages, and helped make that process more welcoming. "You helped bring that office into the 21st century."

Added Supervisor Karen Mitchoff, "I can't think of any better way to honor your work and your legacy."

Weir served on the Concord City Council from 1980 until 1989, had served as a board member with the Contra Costa Water District and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, and as a field office staff member with former Assemblyman and state Sen. Daniel Boatwright.

Weir spoke briefly too on Tuesday, urging election officials and U.S. Postal Service workers in California and beyond to do their jobs to make sure the November general election goes off as smoothly, and as inclusively, as possible.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.