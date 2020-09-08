Danville seeks residents to serve on advisory board openings

The town of Danville is recruiting residents to volunteer for openings available on several vitally important advisory boards and committees and assist the Town Council in crafting policies to govern the community.

Extremely important gears in local civic governance, advisory boards give guidance to the Town Council on specific issues and often enact policies of their own with the consent of the council, according to town staff.

While background knowledge on a committee's area of focus is encouraged, volunteering on an advisory board is seen as a good opportunity for residents to gain entry-level experience in civic governance.

Applications are available on the "Recruitment" page of the town website and must be submitted by Dec. 1. Interviews are scheduled to be conducted in January, with applicants to be selected by the Town Council at its scheduled meeting on Jan. 12.

According to Danville city clerk Marie Sunseri, openings are available on the following boards and commissions: