Danville seeks residents to serve on advisory board openings

The town of Danville is recruiting residents to volunteer for openings available on several vitally important advisory boards and committees and assist the Town Council in crafting policies to govern the community.
Extremely important gears in local civic governance, advisory boards give guidance to the Town Council on specific issues and often enact policies of their own with the consent of the council, according to town staff.
While background knowledge on a committee's area of focus is encouraged, volunteering on an advisory board is seen as a good opportunity for residents to gain entry-level experience in civic governance.
Applications are available on the "Recruitment" page of the town website and must be submitted by Dec. 1. Interviews are scheduled to be conducted in January, with applicants to be selected by the Town Council at its scheduled meeting on Jan. 12.
According to Danville city clerk Marie Sunseri, openings are available on the following boards and commissions:
* Design Review Board: One four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
* Arts Advisory Board: One youth member for a two-year term ending June 30, 2022.
* Heritage Resource Commission: Two regular members for terms ending Dec.31, 2024; one licensed architect to fulfill term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
* Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission: Two regular members to fulfill terms ending June 30, 2021.
* Planning Commission: Four regular members and one alternate member for four-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2024.
* Contra Costa County Advisory County on Aging: One Danville representative for a two-year term ending June 30, 2022.
* Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District: One Danville representative for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
For additional information, residents can contact Sunseri at 314-3401 or [email protected]
