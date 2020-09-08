Donor Network West hires four new members of executive team

"There is a significant amount of work that happens to connect our donor’s gifts to the more than 100,000 men, women and children waiting for a life saving organ transplant," CEO Janice F. Whaley said in a statement. "Each of the individuals joining our executive leadership team brings tremendous experience in the organ and tissue recovery industry or their specific area of expertise."

Donor Network West, a federally designated organ procurement organization, is the second largest of its kind in the United States, serving more than 13 million people in Northern California and Northern Nevada.

Jeremy Gimbel is now serving as chief financial officer, John Lilley has been promoted to vice president of organ operations, Kyle Kinsey joins as vice president of tissue and Lauren Macmadu enters as vice president of marketing and communications.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jeremy Gimbel, John Lilley, Kyle Kinsey and Lauren Macmadu to Donor Network West," Whaley said. "(I) believe that their contributions will help Donor Network West reach new heights as we work towards a world where there is no longer a wait to receive an organ transplant."

Macmadu was hired as vice president of marketing and communication this July. Previously, she served as the director of marketing and communication at Anova. While with Anova, she was responsible for all product marketing and launches, as well as all events and media relations. She received a Master of Science in integrated marketing communication from Golden Gate University and a bachelor's in mass communications from UC Berkeley.

Kinsey, who has obtained several professional awards, including the CryoLife President’s Award three years in a row, has joined the DNW team as vice president of tissue. He has more than 20 years of experience in the tissue donation field, most recently as the director of tissue recovery services at the Midwest Transplant Network.

After completing his certified procurement transplant coordinator accreditation from the American Board of Transplant Coordinators, he left DNW in 2015 to serve as director of organ clinical operation at OneLegacy while obtaining a master's degree in business administration from Washington State.

After being discharged, Lilley joined California Transplant Donor Network -- which is now DNW -- in 2001, as the first non-RN clinical procurement coordinator. He advanced his career as supervisor and manager of clinical services while obtaining his Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Lilley, also hired in May, began his career in health care 30 years ago with the United States Air Force as a firefighter and paramedic. He supervised fire and medical response personnel in multiple duty stations around the world.

Prior to joining Donor Network West, Gimbel was the head of finance for an outpatient psychiatry practice. He earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California and is an active certified public accountant and senior professional in human resources.

Donor Network West hires four new members of executive team

Nonprofit works toward 'world where there is no longer a wait to receive an organ transplant'