Exchange Club of San Ramon Valley remembering Sept. 11 with virtual events this week

The Exchange Club of the San Ramon Valley will preview its Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony during its regular meeting on Wednesday, and residents are invited to join the virtual meeting and hear tales about the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Set to be held on virtual teleconferencing application Zoom, the Wednesday meeting will include a speech from retired Oakland Fire Department Captain Jay Comella, who survived the attacks while vacationing with his family in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

Residents can view the meeting starting at 11:40 on Wednesday on the Exchange Club's Zoom account using passcode 636072. The meeting is free to attend and will include a networking period prior to Comella's address.

The Exchange Club is also taking its 9/11 ceremony virtual, with a special event at 5:25 p.m. on Friday. The ceremony will include a presentation of colors, a performance by soloist Lanisa Keith, and a keynote address by Cpt. Comella.

That ceremony can be viewed on the Exchange Club's YouTube page.