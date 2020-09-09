News

Exchange Club of San Ramon Valley remembering Sept. 11 with virtual events this week

Retired Oakland Fire Capt. Jay Comella to speak on Wednesday, Friday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 9, 2020, 9:58 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Exchange Club of the San Ramon Valley will preview its Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony during its regular meeting on Wednesday, and residents are invited to join the virtual meeting and hear tales about the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Exchange Club of the San Ramon Valley is hosting a preview of its Sept. 11 ceremony on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Exchange Club of the San Ramon Valley)

Set to be held on virtual teleconferencing application Zoom, the Wednesday meeting will include a speech from retired Oakland Fire Department Captain Jay Comella, who survived the attacks while vacationing with his family in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

Residents can view the meeting starting at 11:40 on Wednesday on the Exchange Club's Zoom account using passcode 636072. The meeting is free to attend and will include a networking period prior to Comella's address.

The Exchange Club is also taking its 9/11 ceremony virtual, with a special event at 5:25 p.m. on Friday. The ceremony will include a presentation of colors, a performance by soloist Lanisa Keith, and a keynote address by Cpt. Comella.

That ceremony can be viewed on the Exchange Club's YouTube page.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Exchange Club of San Ramon Valley remembering Sept. 11 with virtual events this week

Retired Oakland Fire Capt. Jay Comella to speak on Wednesday, Friday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 9, 2020, 9:58 am

The Exchange Club of the San Ramon Valley will preview its Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony during its regular meeting on Wednesday, and residents are invited to join the virtual meeting and hear tales about the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Set to be held on virtual teleconferencing application Zoom, the Wednesday meeting will include a speech from retired Oakland Fire Department Captain Jay Comella, who survived the attacks while vacationing with his family in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

Residents can view the meeting starting at 11:40 on Wednesday on the Exchange Club's Zoom account using passcode 636072. The meeting is free to attend and will include a networking period prior to Comella's address.

The Exchange Club is also taking its 9/11 ceremony virtual, with a special event at 5:25 p.m. on Friday. The ceremony will include a presentation of colors, a performance by soloist Lanisa Keith, and a keynote address by Cpt. Comella.

That ceremony can be viewed on the Exchange Club's YouTube page.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.