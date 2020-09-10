County supervisors set to vote on extending eviction moratorium

Contra Costa County supervisors are expected to vote Sept. 22 on whether, and how, to extend protections for residential tenants who can show they are missing rent payments through financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supervisors first approved the eviction moratorium and rent freeze in March, as the pandemic was beginning, and extended them in May and again in July. The county's current eviction moratorium ends Sept. 30. (A separate county rent freeze runs through Jan. 31, 2021).

In the meantime, Assembly Bill 3088, the COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act of 2020, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 31. This statewide law prohibits unlawful detainer actions against residents with COVID-19-related financial distress for non-payment of rent and other charges due between Sept. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021.

That bill offers some relief for residential landlords as well, converting back rent payments into "consumer debt" and allowing landlords to pursue collecting that money through small claims courts, beginning in March.

The state law does not address rent increases, which would remain a county supervisors' function.