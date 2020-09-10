News

County supervisors set to vote on extending eviction moratorium

Board of Supervisors to review evictions during Sept. 22 meeting

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 10, 2020, 2:10 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Contra Costa County supervisors are expected to vote Sept. 22 on whether, and how, to extend protections for residential tenants who can show they are missing rent payments through financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supervisors first approved the eviction moratorium and rent freeze in March, as the pandemic was beginning, and extended them in May and again in July. The county's current eviction moratorium ends Sept. 30. (A separate county rent freeze runs through Jan. 31, 2021).

In the meantime, Assembly Bill 3088, the COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act of 2020, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 31. This statewide law prohibits unlawful detainer actions against residents with COVID-19-related financial distress for non-payment of rent and other charges due between Sept. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021.

That bill offers some relief for residential landlords as well, converting back rent payments into "consumer debt" and allowing landlords to pursue collecting that money through small claims courts, beginning in March.

The state law does not address rent increases, which would remain a county supervisors' function.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

On Tuesday, a number of public commenters urged the county board to extend the eviction and rent increase prohibitions, via an "urgency ordinance" they hope will also close some loopholes in the state law.

"The impact of COVID is racially disparate, especially for our essential workers," Mariana Moore, director of the Ensuring Opportunity Campaign to End Poverty in Contra Costa, told the supervisors.

Many said the people most helped by these moratoriums are often affected

Supervisors essentially agreed, and asked Mary Ann Mason, the county's chief assistant counsel, to return with a draft urgency ordinance that could be approved Sept. 22, nine days before the county's current protections expire.

"We should become consistent with the state as the state takes more of a role" in eviction protections, County Supervisor Diane Burgis said.

Supervisor John Gioia also asked that the county become a "clearinghouse of information" about what the county eviction ordinance and the state Assembly Bill 3088 provide for, and don't provide for, and how they relate to one another.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

— Bay City News Service

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

County supervisors set to vote on extending eviction moratorium

Board of Supervisors to review evictions during Sept. 22 meeting

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 10, 2020, 2:10 pm

Contra Costa County supervisors are expected to vote Sept. 22 on whether, and how, to extend protections for residential tenants who can show they are missing rent payments through financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supervisors first approved the eviction moratorium and rent freeze in March, as the pandemic was beginning, and extended them in May and again in July. The county's current eviction moratorium ends Sept. 30. (A separate county rent freeze runs through Jan. 31, 2021).

In the meantime, Assembly Bill 3088, the COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act of 2020, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 31. This statewide law prohibits unlawful detainer actions against residents with COVID-19-related financial distress for non-payment of rent and other charges due between Sept. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021.

That bill offers some relief for residential landlords as well, converting back rent payments into "consumer debt" and allowing landlords to pursue collecting that money through small claims courts, beginning in March.

The state law does not address rent increases, which would remain a county supervisors' function.

On Tuesday, a number of public commenters urged the county board to extend the eviction and rent increase prohibitions, via an "urgency ordinance" they hope will also close some loopholes in the state law.

"The impact of COVID is racially disparate, especially for our essential workers," Mariana Moore, director of the Ensuring Opportunity Campaign to End Poverty in Contra Costa, told the supervisors.

Many said the people most helped by these moratoriums are often affected

Supervisors essentially agreed, and asked Mary Ann Mason, the county's chief assistant counsel, to return with a draft urgency ordinance that could be approved Sept. 22, nine days before the county's current protections expire.

"We should become consistent with the state as the state takes more of a role" in eviction protections, County Supervisor Diane Burgis said.

Supervisor John Gioia also asked that the county become a "clearinghouse of information" about what the county eviction ordinance and the state Assembly Bill 3088 provide for, and don't provide for, and how they relate to one another.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.