SRVUSD sees 'challenging' criteria for coronavirus reopening waiver

"Unfortunately, this requirement is a challenge," Malloy said in a message to residents. "We definitely understand the perspectives of many families who have commented that they believe that our situation in SRVUSD is much different than other parts of the county in terms of our COVID-19 data. I have shared this question and concern with (Contra Costa Health Services)."

Following those criteria means that the district would need to hire two teachers for every elementary school classroom.

SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said the county's reopening criteria for elementary schools amid the coronavirus pandemic mandates that the district provide one teacher for every cohort of 14 students, and that teacher cannot be responsible for more than one cohort whether on the same day (morning and afternoon) or on alternating days (Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday).

Contra Costa County has released its criteria for local schools to receive a waiver and operate in-person learning as of Monday -- criteria that present a significant challenge to San Ramon Valley Unified School District's efforts to reopen elementary schools, according to the superintendent.

The SRVUSD's Board of Education meeting on Sept. 15 is set to be held at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the district's YouTube Channel.

"In closing, I understand these are challenging times for many. Please know that your emails and perspectives do matter. This situation is very complex and district administration will be bringing a plan forward to the Board for their consideration on Sept. 15," Malloy said. "Having said this, we ask for your patience while we work through the many steps in this process."

SRVUSD residents can share their thoughts on returning to in-person learning by submitting comments to the ThoughtExchange survey system. On the program, residents can make their own comments and use a star rating system to indicate how strongly they agree or disagree with the comments made by others.

Without a waiver, SRVUSD must wait until Contra Costa County falls out of the purple tier for at least two consecutive weeks before it can reopen schools for in-person learning.

Contra Costa County is among the Bay Area counties still classified as a "purple" tier for coronavirus infection -- the most-restrictive level of California’s four tier color-coded coronavirus infection classification -- which means in-person learning is forbidden without a waiver from regional health officials.

SRVUSD sees 'challenging' criteria for coronavirus reopening waiver

District required to hire two teachers for every elementary school classroom to receive waiver