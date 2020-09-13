News

Contra Costa County Public Works Department launches mobile app

Mobile Citizen allows residents to report maintenance issues to county crews

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 13, 2020, 5:25 pm 0
A new smartphone application allowing residents to easily and quickly report public works concerns has been launched, Contra Costa County officials said.

The application, called Mobile Citizen with an icon represented by a hammer and a wrench in an X-shape, is free and available on Android and iOS systems.

With Mobile Citizen, residents can report concerns such as potholes, graffiti or illegal dumping, by sending a photo, location and details directly to the Contra Costa County Public Works Department.

"We're excited to provide a fast and easy tool that makes it more convenient for our customers to report many types of service concerns for our unincorporated communities," said public works director Brian Balbas.

The public works department maintains roads, streams, drainage and buildings throughout the county, as well as provides services such as parks and recreation, sandbag distribution and flood control throughout unincorporated areas of the county.

For more information about the Mobile Citizen app and the Public Works Department, visit www.cccpublicworks.org.

— Bay City News Service

