Danville: Comedy with Liz Grant and Friends returns for special birthday performance

Danville's resident comedian Liz Grant is returning for a special online comedy showcase next weekend, featuring a collection of some of her funniest friends in comedy who will be celebrating a birthday set in Grant's honor.

"Comedy with Liz Grant and Friends" is an ongoing monthly comedy series featuring the titular Grant alongside a number of other Bay Area comedians who will typically meet for a show at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery in downtown Danville -- however the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced the show to shift to an online model.

"Being a birthday show, Liz Grant will also be your host and featured act this month," town staff said. "During her career, Liz has opened for comics like Dana Carvey, Robin Williams and George Lopez. Nickelodeon and George Carlin both used her comedy writing services on their websites. Liz blends smart with silly, creating belly laughs, snorts and/or tears."

Set to be held virtually on Saturday (Sept. 19), this month's show will feature returning guest and headliner Ellis Rodriguez, a United States Marine with a "WebMD diagnosis of Middle Kid Syndrome" according to town staff.

"He is the funniest out of nine raised by immigrant parents from Panama. His use of diversity in his life experiences establishes rapport with any audience," town staff said.