News

BART resumes service to some stations after systemwide shutdown

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 13, 2020, 10:14 am 0
Updated: Sun, Sep 13, 2020, 12:15 pm

BART service has been restored between the Montgomery Street station in San Francisco and all East Bay stations, the transit district said shortly before noon, but San Francisco stations between Powell Street and Millbrae remain closed.

Those traveling between the Powell Street station, Millbrae, and San Francisco International Airport should continue to use San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and SamTrans bus service, the district said.

BART announced the system shutdown shortly before the day's operations were scheduled to start at 8 a.m. due to what it described as a computer communication problem.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

— Bay City News Service

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

BART resumes service to some stations after systemwide shutdown

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 13, 2020, 10:14 am
Updated: Sun, Sep 13, 2020, 12:15 pm

BART service has been restored between the Montgomery Street station in San Francisco and all East Bay stations, the transit district said shortly before noon, but San Francisco stations between Powell Street and Millbrae remain closed.

Those traveling between the Powell Street station, Millbrae, and San Francisco International Airport should continue to use San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and SamTrans bus service, the district said.

BART announced the system shutdown shortly before the day's operations were scheduled to start at 8 a.m. due to what it described as a computer communication problem.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.