BART resumes service to some stations after systemwide shutdown

BART service has been restored between the Montgomery Street station in San Francisco and all East Bay stations, the transit district said shortly before noon, but San Francisco stations between Powell Street and Millbrae remain closed.

Those traveling between the Powell Street station, Millbrae, and San Francisco International Airport should continue to use San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and SamTrans bus service, the district said.

BART announced the system shutdown shortly before the day's operations were scheduled to start at 8 a.m. due to what it described as a computer communication problem.