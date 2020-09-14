News

Camper trailer crash snarls I-680 traffic

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 14, 2020, 11:00 pm
CHP Contra Costa shared this photo of the early aftermath of the pickup-with-trailer crash that backed up traffic for hours Monday.

A pickup truck towing a camper trailer crashed on Interstate 680 between Danville and Alamo late Monday morning, hurling debris onto both sides of the freeway and snarling traffic into the evening commute.

The wreck occurred around 11 a.m. Monday on I-680 between Stone Valley Road and El Cerro Boulevard when a truck towing a trailer traveling southbound blew a tire and crashed into the center divider, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The camper trailer flipped over the divider wall and landed in the left-most northbound lanes, while debris flung onto both sides of the freeway, according to the CHP. No injuries were reported.

The crash and CHP investigation caused significant backups on both sides of the freeway, and the lengthy cleanup on the northbound side blocked two lanes into the evening commute, backing up freeway traffic to San Ramon and clogging side streets as drivers looked for cut-through options.

