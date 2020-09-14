News

Rep. DeSaulnier to participate in 'Conversation on Race' town hall

Tri-Valley congressman to be joined by fellow Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough)

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 14, 2020, 3:21 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local U.S. Congressman Mark DeSaulnier will be participating in a virtual "Conversation on Race" town hall on Tuesday evening, and will be joined by a series of special guests to discuss race in America and how justice can be achieved for all.

Tri-Valley Rep. Mark DeSaulnier is set to participate in a Conversation on Race town hall, Tuesday. (File Photo)

The town hall will be moderated by professor John Powell, Director of the Othering and Belonging Institute at the University of California Berkeley. DeSaulnier will be joined by Representatives Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough).

The latest town hall in the 'Conversation on Race' series created by Lee and DeSaulnier, this week's discussion will also feature additional panelists from the community.

The event does not require registration to participate and is free to view at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Rep. Lee’s Facebook page.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Rep. DeSaulnier to participate in 'Conversation on Race' town hall

Tri-Valley congressman to be joined by fellow Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough)

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 14, 2020, 3:21 pm

Local U.S. Congressman Mark DeSaulnier will be participating in a virtual "Conversation on Race" town hall on Tuesday evening, and will be joined by a series of special guests to discuss race in America and how justice can be achieved for all.

The town hall will be moderated by professor John Powell, Director of the Othering and Belonging Institute at the University of California Berkeley. DeSaulnier will be joined by Representatives Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough).

The latest town hall in the 'Conversation on Race' series created by Lee and DeSaulnier, this week's discussion will also feature additional panelists from the community.

The event does not require registration to participate and is free to view at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Rep. Lee’s Facebook page.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.