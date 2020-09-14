Rep. DeSaulnier to participate in 'Conversation on Race' town hall

Local U.S. Congressman Mark DeSaulnier will be participating in a virtual "Conversation on Race" town hall on Tuesday evening, and will be joined by a series of special guests to discuss race in America and how justice can be achieved for all.

The town hall will be moderated by professor John Powell, Director of the Othering and Belonging Institute at the University of California Berkeley. DeSaulnier will be joined by Representatives Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough).

The latest town hall in the 'Conversation on Race' series created by Lee and DeSaulnier, this week's discussion will also feature additional panelists from the community.

The event does not require registration to participate and is free to view at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Rep. Lee’s Facebook page.