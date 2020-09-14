News

SR Planning Commission to review 164-student daycare center

Also: Bridges Golf Club submits plans for 7,430-square-foot deck addition

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 14, 2020, 2:21 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon Planning Commission will consider approving plans for a Primrose School in central San Ramon, a daycare center that would accommodate more than 160 students, during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

City of San Ramon logo.

The proposed location of The Primrose School is in the Bollinger Crossing shopping center, 18080 San Ramon Valley Blvd., in the former Chevy’s restaurant building. The daycare center would be licensed for 164 students, ages 6 weeks to 4 years old, with a maximum of 35 full-time employees.

To accommodate students and staff, the applicant has requested that they be allowed to construct a 12,890-square-foot outdoor play area directly east of the building by eliminating 22 parking stalls in the parking lot.

Typical hours of operation for the daycare are scheduled to be Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., with occasional evening and weekend hours for special events.

In other business

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The Planning Commission is also set to review an application for a 7,430-square-foot deck addition on the west end of the existing Bridges Golf Club, which city officials say will be used for "expanded private events" and restaurant operations.

Located at 9000 South Gale Ridge Road in east San Ramon, the deck addition is designed to accommodate up to 370 guests and would also include a 76-space (21.8%) parking reduction with a valet parking service during private events.

Specifically, the applicant says the deck will include a 3,500-square-foot covered wedding pavilion banquet area, a 3,000-square-foot covered deck addition for an expanded restaurant seating area and at ground level will incorporate an outside bar with an adjacent proposed 525-square-foot patio.

The San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 954 7514 8313.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 9/15/2020” in the subject line.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

SR Planning Commission to review 164-student daycare center

Also: Bridges Golf Club submits plans for 7,430-square-foot deck addition

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 14, 2020, 2:21 pm

The San Ramon Planning Commission will consider approving plans for a Primrose School in central San Ramon, a daycare center that would accommodate more than 160 students, during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed location of The Primrose School is in the Bollinger Crossing shopping center, 18080 San Ramon Valley Blvd., in the former Chevy’s restaurant building. The daycare center would be licensed for 164 students, ages 6 weeks to 4 years old, with a maximum of 35 full-time employees.

To accommodate students and staff, the applicant has requested that they be allowed to construct a 12,890-square-foot outdoor play area directly east of the building by eliminating 22 parking stalls in the parking lot.

Typical hours of operation for the daycare are scheduled to be Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., with occasional evening and weekend hours for special events.

In other business

The Planning Commission is also set to review an application for a 7,430-square-foot deck addition on the west end of the existing Bridges Golf Club, which city officials say will be used for "expanded private events" and restaurant operations.

Located at 9000 South Gale Ridge Road in east San Ramon, the deck addition is designed to accommodate up to 370 guests and would also include a 76-space (21.8%) parking reduction with a valet parking service during private events.

Specifically, the applicant says the deck will include a 3,500-square-foot covered wedding pavilion banquet area, a 3,000-square-foot covered deck addition for an expanded restaurant seating area and at ground level will incorporate an outside bar with an adjacent proposed 525-square-foot patio.

The San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 954 7514 8313.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 9/15/2020” in the subject line.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.