SR Planning Commission to review 164-student daycare center

The San Ramon Planning Commission will consider approving plans for a Primrose School in central San Ramon, a daycare center that would accommodate more than 160 students, during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed location of The Primrose School is in the Bollinger Crossing shopping center, 18080 San Ramon Valley Blvd., in the former Chevy’s restaurant building. The daycare center would be licensed for 164 students, ages 6 weeks to 4 years old, with a maximum of 35 full-time employees.

To accommodate students and staff, the applicant has requested that they be allowed to construct a 12,890-square-foot outdoor play area directly east of the building by eliminating 22 parking stalls in the parking lot.

Typical hours of operation for the daycare are scheduled to be Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., with occasional evening and weekend hours for special events.

