SR Planning Commission to review 164-student daycare center

The San Ramon Planning Commission will consider approving plans for a Primrose School in central San Ramon, a daycare center that would accommodate more than 160 students, during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The proposed location of The Primrose School is in the Bollinger Crossing shopping center, 18080 San Ramon Valley Blvd., in the former Chevy’s restaurant building. The daycare center would be licensed for 164 students, ages 6 weeks to 4 years old, with a maximum of 35 full-time employees.
To accommodate students and staff, the applicant has requested that they be allowed to construct a 12,890-square-foot outdoor play area directly east of the building by eliminating 22 parking stalls in the parking lot.
Typical hours of operation for the daycare are scheduled to be Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., with occasional evening and weekend hours for special events.
In other business
The Planning Commission is also set to review an application for a 7,430-square-foot deck addition on the west end of the existing Bridges Golf Club, which city officials say will be used for "expanded private events" and restaurant operations.
Located at 9000 South Gale Ridge Road in east San Ramon, the deck addition is designed to accommodate up to 370 guests and would also include a 76-space (21.8%) parking reduction with a valet parking service during private events.
Specifically, the applicant says the deck will include a 3,500-square-foot covered wedding pavilion banquet area, a 3,000-square-foot covered deck addition for an expanded restaurant seating area and at ground level will incorporate an outside bar with an adjacent proposed 525-square-foot patio.
The San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 954 7514 8313.
Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 9/15/2020” in the subject line.
