SRVUSD Board to review coronavirus reopening plan and county waivers for elementary schools

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to discuss a plethora of pressing issues during its regular meeting on Tuesday, with officials reviewing topics that range from reopening schools to general obligation bonds.
Set to be held remotely in order to observe social distancing and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuesday's meeting will include discussion of reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, the sale of $380 million in renewal obligation refunding bonds and the SRVUSD's annual financial report.
When discussing the district's plan to reopen schools amid the pandemic, staff will review the county's criteria for issuing a waiver allowing schools to reopen. District staff have previously said the criteria will present significant challenges to the SRVUSD, including a requirement to hire two teachers for every elementary school classroom.
Touching on district finances, board members are then scheduled to consider authorizing the sale of $380 million of general obligation refunding bonds, in one or more series, taking advantage of what district staff calls "favorable low interest market conditions."
Continuing on the topic of the district's financial situation, board members are also set to review the SRVUSD's 2019-2020 unaudited annual financial report -- a relatively routine item conducted every year.
District officials are also set to recognize October as both Dyslexia and Bullying Awareness Month during Tuesday's meeting and will hear a series of special presentations on the significance of the recognitions.
The district is then set to hear an update on the SAT and PSTA standardized tests.
The SRVUSD Board of Education's regular meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel.
Public comments and questions can be digitally submitted to Cindy Fischer at [email protected] or by fax by 838-3147. Emails should be sent no later than 12 p.m. on Tuesday and include the words "public comment" in the subject line.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.