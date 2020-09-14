SRVUSD Board to review coronavirus reopening plan and county waivers for elementary schools

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to discuss a plethora of pressing issues during its regular meeting on Tuesday, with officials reviewing topics that range from reopening schools to general obligation bonds.

Set to be held remotely in order to observe social distancing and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuesday's meeting will include discussion of reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, the sale of $380 million in renewal obligation refunding bonds and the SRVUSD's annual financial report.

When discussing the district's plan to reopen schools amid the pandemic, staff will review the county's criteria for issuing a waiver allowing schools to reopen. District staff have previously said the criteria will present significant challenges to the SRVUSD, including a requirement to hire two teachers for every elementary school classroom.

Touching on district finances, board members are then scheduled to consider authorizing the sale of $380 million of general obligation refunding bonds, in one or more series, taking advantage of what district staff calls "favorable low interest market conditions."

Continuing on the topic of the district's financial situation, board members are also set to review the SRVUSD's 2019-2020 unaudited annual financial report -- a relatively routine item conducted every year.