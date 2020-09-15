Staying Healthy: Sunflower Hill releases face mask awareness video

Sunflower Hill released an educational video last month expressing the importance of wearing a mask for adults with developmental disabilities.
The video was created alongside Sunflower Hill's online activities program. In response to COVID-19, Tri-Valley nonprofit has adapted to online-based education.
"It's important for us to know that we are not alone when learning a new skill," said Emily Corerria, the director of Enjoy Life More, an adult day program in Livermore. "This video is a useful tool to remind us that we can work through problems with a little help from our friends."
Sunflower Hill partnered with Robert Half, a global staffing firm with locations in the Tri-Valley and a longtime supporter of the nonprofit, for the recent video.
"When this year's program went virtual due to the pandemic, it was only natural to continue supporting the organization -- but in a different format," Roy Cook, senior program manager at Robert Half, said in a statement. "By producing a video on the importance of wearing masks, and presenting it in an educational and approachable manner, we hope to help Sunflower Hill's program participants and the community at large."
The video discusses the importance of wearing a mask and following health guidelines in public places, particularly in stores.
Rachel Clark, communications and administration manager at Sunflower Hill, hosted in the video with tips on how to social distance.
For example, she stated to imagine holding a pool noodle with your arms out, a strategy she said should help maintain a six-foot distance between people. She also talked about when shopping at a store to limit the things you touch and follow the signs of the store.
Overall, she emphasized that wearing a mask is a part of a team effort to protect one's self and others around them.
"It was important for us to create a face mask video resource for both our program participants and our new residents at Sunflower Hill at Irby Ranch," Sunflower Hill Executive Director Edie Nehls said in a statement. "(We need) a platform for discussion about masking wearing and how that impacts social interactions. We created the video to ensure our program participants continue to feel supported and confident both when going out in public."
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.