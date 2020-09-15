Staying Healthy: Sunflower Hill releases face mask awareness video

Sunflower Hill released an educational video last month expressing the importance of wearing a mask for adults with developmental disabilities.

The video was created alongside Sunflower Hill's online activities program. In response to COVID-19, Tri-Valley nonprofit has adapted to online-based education.

"It's important for us to know that we are not alone when learning a new skill," said Emily Corerria, the director of Enjoy Life More, an adult day program in Livermore. "This video is a useful tool to remind us that we can work through problems with a little help from our friends."

Sunflower Hill partnered with Robert Half, a global staffing firm with locations in the Tri-Valley and a longtime supporter of the nonprofit, for the recent video.

"When this year's program went virtual due to the pandemic, it was only natural to continue supporting the organization -- but in a different format," Roy Cook, senior program manager at Robert Half, said in a statement. "By producing a video on the importance of wearing masks, and presenting it in an educational and approachable manner, we hope to help Sunflower Hill's program participants and the community at large."