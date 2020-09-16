Contra Costa Community College District names finalist for chancellor position

A 30-year veteran of higher education, Reece has held a diverse variety of positions that include working as a college professor, a college president, vice president of academic affairs and dean. He also has experience in private sector management.

"Dr. Reece has a documented record of moving community colleges forward to improve the academic success for students, with particular expertise in assisting students from historically under-served communities. He has worked extensively with legislative bodies and government agencies at the local, state and federal levels and has a record of success with public-private partnerships and fundraising," CCCCD officials said in a statement.

In order to hear residential input and introduce Reece to the wider community, the district will be holding virtual public forums at each college and the district office on Thursday, during which time residents can ask questions and share concerns with the Board.

In its continued search to find a new leader, the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board has named veteran administrator Brian Reece as the finalist for its next chancellor and is asking residents to participate in the final selection process.

Following the public forums, the Governing Board will conduct a final interview in closed session on Sept. 22 and is expected to announce the final decision soon after. The Board is also expected to vote on the final contract for its new chancellor during its regular meeting on Oct. 14.

Forums are projected to last for approximately 45 minutes and will be screened at each college and the district office on Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m.

Links to the public forums, information on how to submit questions and more information on Reece is available on the district website at www.4cd.edu.

The board had also previously selected former Chancellor of the Rancho Santiago Community College District Raúl Rodríguez as an additional finalist for the position. Rodríguez, however, withdrew from the process after accepting an offer to extend his contract as Hartnell College’s interim President/Superintendent on Tuesday night.

The district is searching for its third chancellor since 2016, after longtime leader Helen Benjamin retired at the end 2016; she was succeeded by Fred Wood, who held the position from 2017 until his retirement earlier this year.

Reece earned a bachelor's in arts, master's in arts and doctoral degrees from the University of Southern California (USC) and taught Political Science as a tenured faculty member for 19 years.

Some of his most recent achievements in community building came while serving as the President of Norco College, where district officials say "he organized college and community leaders into teams that implemented programs to improve the lives of students, community members and college personnel."

Contra Costa Community College District names finalist for chancellor position

District seeks community input on longtime leader in education Brian Reece