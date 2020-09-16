News

San Ramon residents can learn about local election at Friday Mayor's Breakfast

Mayor Bill Clarkson to be joined by county Clerk-Recorder to talk local and regional election issues

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

With less than 50 days until the Nov. 3 election, San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is inviting residents to an informative and casual discussion on the local election during his Mayor's Breakfast Friday.

Typically held online weekly as a way to keep residents informed on city happenings amid the coronavirus pandemic, for this week's breakfast Clarkson will be joined by a collection of local experts to help keep residents informed on the rapidly approaching election.

"This year, like every year, we have an extremely important election coming up. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020, and while that seems like a long time away, we will start to receive our ballots in early October -- just a few short weeks from now," Clarkson said in an email to residents.

Touching on local election issues, Clarkson plans to have a frank conversation alongside Deputy City Manager Steven Spedowfski on the city's recent adoption of district-based voting for elections -- a system where residents only vote for a candidate who lives within their geographic district, as opposed to all candidates at-large -- and what that means for voters.

Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper will also be on hand to explain what elections look like in the COVID-19 era and how to both register and vote safely.

Additionally, Clarkson has invited Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton and associate of medicine at the University of California Dr. Patrick Joseph, who will take some time to review the local response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Residents can submit questions for guests to answer via email to [email protected] with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the title of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast will take place from 9-10:15 a.m. and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by Zoom using webinar ID 989 7007 6697.

Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in the aforementioned webinar ID when prompted.

