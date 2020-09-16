San Ramon residents can learn about local election at Friday Mayor's Breakfast

With less than 50 days until the Nov. 3 election, San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is inviting residents to an informative and casual discussion on the local election during his Mayor's Breakfast Friday.

Typically held online weekly as a way to keep residents informed on city happenings amid the coronavirus pandemic, for this week's breakfast Clarkson will be joined by a collection of local experts to help keep residents informed on the rapidly approaching election.

"This year, like every year, we have an extremely important election coming up. Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020, and while that seems like a long time away, we will start to receive our ballots in early October -- just a few short weeks from now," Clarkson said in an email to residents.

Touching on local election issues, Clarkson plans to have a frank conversation alongside Deputy City Manager Steven Spedowfski on the city's recent adoption of district-based voting for elections -- a system where residents only vote for a candidate who lives within their geographic district, as opposed to all candidates at-large -- and what that means for voters.

Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper will also be on hand to explain what elections look like in the COVID-19 era and how to both register and vote safely.